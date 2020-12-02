Pink's daughter Willow Hart belts out a memorable version of 'The Christmas Song'

MUMBAI: Pink had a special little helper to assist with her appearance on The Disney Holiday Singalong.
The pop star sang "The Christmas Song" during the ABC special that aired on Monday, Nov. 30, and 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart joined her to belt out some of the lines. Clearly, vocal talent runs in this family.
The pair both wore beautiful gowns while standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, a lit fireplace and a screen projecting classic holiday Disney scenes.
"They know that Santa's on his way," Willow sang in one powerhouse moment from the Nat King Cole standard. "He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh."
Pink had been coy about the duet prior to the show airing. "Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs?" Pink tweeted earlier on Monday. "Come and sing along with us!!!!"
Other highlights from the special included Adam Lambert singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," BTS performing "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and Katy Perry doing her renditions of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas."
Pink, 41, and husband Carey Hart are parents to two children, Willow and her 3-year-old brother, Jameson Moon Hart.
The "Raise Your Glass" singer and her 45-year-old hubby celebrated 14 years of marriage in September. She opened up about their relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post to mark their anniversary.
MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of her single ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ with Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song.read more
MUMBAI: Berlin-based musician Wankelmut is back on the release radar with ‘Sunset’, the multifaceted DJ/producer’s highly-anticipated eighth original...read more
MUMBAI: Latin-American sensations Mishcatt, Sofia Reyes, & De La Ghetto reveal the official music video for their latest single ‘Goofy Part 2’,...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has unveiled a spiritual song, and he says such songs are inbuilt channels to be one with God. Kher says the song, titled...read more