For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Dec 2020 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Pink's daughter Willow Hart belts out a memorable version of 'The Christmas Song'

MUMBAI: Pink had a special little helper to assist with her appearance on The Disney Holiday Singalong.

The pop star sang "The Christmas Song" during the ABC special that aired on Monday, Nov. 30, and 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart joined her to belt out some of the lines. Clearly, vocal talent runs in this family.

The pair both wore beautiful gowns while standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, a lit fireplace and a screen projecting classic holiday Disney scenes.

"They know that Santa's on his way," Willow sang in one powerhouse moment from the Nat King Cole standard. "He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh."

Pink had been coy about the duet prior to the show airing. "Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs?" Pink tweeted earlier on Monday. "Come and sing along with us!!!!"

Other highlights from the special included Adam Lambert singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," BTS performing "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and Katy Perry doing her renditions of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas."

Pink, 41, and husband Carey Hart are parents to two children, Willow and her 3-year-old brother, Jameson Moon Hart.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer and her 45-year-old hubby celebrated 14 years of marriage in September. She opened up about their relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post to mark their anniversary.

Tags
Christmas Disney Jameson Moon Hart Carey Hart BTS
Related news
News | 02 Dec 2020

South Korea passes new bill to allow BTS to postpone military service

MUMBAI: South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2020

BTS tops the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: K-Pop superstar BTS has proved there is just no stopping them. Flagging off another momentous week, the group has just claimed their fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

K-pop super band BTS: We hope to visit India in the future

MUMBAI: The K-pop super band BTS comprises seven performers, and they say the absence of even one member feels huge for the rest of the band.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2020

Carrie Underwood teams up with John Legend for Christmas "Hallelujah"

MUMBAI: Carrie Underwood and John Legend are ushering in the holiday season with a new Christmas song-and a music video to accompany it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song 'Bewafaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Following the release of her single ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ with Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song.read more

2
Wankelmut Releases 'Sunset' with Kygo collaborator Andrew Jackson

MUMBAI: Berlin-based musician Wankelmut is back on the release radar with ‘Sunset’, the multifaceted DJ/producer’s highly-anticipated eighth original...read more

3
MishCatt, Sofia Reyes and De La Ghetto Drop 'Goofy Part 2' Video

MUMBAI: Latin-American sensations Mishcatt, Sofia Reyes, & De La Ghetto reveal the official music video for their latest single ‘Goofy Part 2’,...read more

4
Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper...read more

5
Kailash Kher: Spiritual music is an inbuilt channel to be one with God

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has unveiled a spiritual song, and he says such songs are inbuilt channels to be one with God. Kher says the song, titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group