Neha Kakkar to Rohanpreet: Happy Birthday to the one because of whom life is worth living

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday celebrated the birthday of her husband Rohanpreet Singh.
The just-married Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet on her verified Instagram account. The couple can be seen holding "The Kapil Sharma Show" coffee mugs in the photograph. Neha informed in her post that they are going to feature on the show very soon.
Wishing hubby Rohanpreet, the singer wrote: "Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar."
"#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon And NehuPreet's Styling again done by Meee Yours Truly #NehaKakkar," she added.
Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has unveiled a spiritual song, and he says such songs are inbuilt channels to be one with God. Kher says the song, titled...read more
MUMBAI: Latin-American sensations Mishcatt, Sofia Reyes, & De La Ghetto reveal the official music video for their latest single ‘Goofy Part 2’,...read more
MUMBAI: South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military...read more
MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur on Monday shared photographs from their engagement and Mehendi ceremony....read more
MUMBAI: New-age singer Jubin Nautiyal has recorded quite a few recreated numbers such as The Humma Song, Raat baaki, Pehla Nasha Once Again, and his...read more