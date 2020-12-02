For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Neha Kakkar to Rohanpreet: Happy Birthday to the one because of whom life is worth living

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday celebrated the birthday of her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

The just-married Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet on her verified Instagram account. The couple can be seen holding "The Kapil Sharma Show" coffee mugs in the photograph. Neha informed in her post that they are going to feature on the show very soon.

Wishing hubby Rohanpreet, the singer wrote: "Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar."

"#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon And NehuPreet's Styling again done by Meee Yours Truly #NehaKakkar," she added.

Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.

(Source: IANS)

Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh 'The Kapil Sharma Show Nehu Da Vyah
