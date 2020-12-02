For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Dec 2020 12:01

MishCatt, Sofia Reyes and De La Ghetto Drop 'Goofy Part 2' Video

MUMBAI: Latin-American sensations Mishcatt, Sofia Reyes, & De La Ghetto reveal the official music video for their latest single ‘Goofy Part 2’, out now via Snafu Records.

A monochromatic dream featuring pastel-drenched landscapes, the music video boasts flirtatious moments from both Mishcatt and Sofia Reyes as the camera pans between the two sets. Flaunting stylish fashion ensembles that mimic the colorful vibes from the 70s & 80s, all three artists are seen living it up and showing off their goofiest faces throughout the video’s montage.

‘The Goofy Part 2’ single has garnered thousands of streams since its debut one week prior, and has been featured on over 20+ editorial playlists including New Music Friday playlists in over 100+ countries.

The original single ‘'Goofy' has been streamed 6.2M+ times, with the Carla Dauden-directed music video reaching 1.2M+ views. It has been featured on the Viral 50 in 6 countries, Shazam’s Top 50, and 90+ editorial playlists including New Music Friday in 35 countries, Happy Hits (5.5M followers), Teen Party (3.8M followers), Love Pop (3.3M followers), (3M followers), and more. The track has also been featured in Rolling Stone Colombia, LA Weekly, and Ruido Fest among other outlets, and has received airplay across Mexico, Sweden, Germany, and Russia.

MishCatt – alter ego of Michelle González – is the alluring and sultry voice from Costa Rica (now based in Los Angeles) who grew up singing, playing guitar and piano, while using her father’s recording studio as a sanctuary for expression and sonic exploration. Born with synesthesia – a perceptual condition of mixed senses – MishCatt credits her condition for her unique take on music allowing her to see colors and geometrical shapes in each track she writes.

Sofia Reyes has 1B+ streams on Spotify and 1B+ views on YouTube, she was selected as Billboard’s “Next Up New Artists,” People en Espanol’s “50 Most Beautiful People,” and Maxim Magazine’s “Hot 100”. She has collaborated with Rita Ora, Anitta, Michael Buble, James Arthur, Lauv, and more, and has performed at Los 40 Principales, SoFar Sounds, Lollapalooza and others.

