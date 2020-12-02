Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper Playboi Carti, earlier this year.

"Am I extra for planning my baby's birthday party five months in advance? It's just a mood board!" the rapper said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Azalea had announced the arrival of her son through an Instagram post following weeks of speculation that she had given birth.

She had said on the photo-sharing website: "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

She also shared that she was keen to keep her son away from the spotlight: "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words."

(Source: IANS)