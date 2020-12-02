Here’s the list of Spotify’s Top Songs, Artists, Albums in India and Globally in 2020

MUMBAI: Ahead of Spotify Wrapped 2020, the world's leading subscription-based music streaming service has unveiled the most popular songs, artists, albums, and podcasts in India and across the world this year. The top three Spotify artists in India are unchanged, with Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, and Neha Kakkar ruling the podium as they were last year. But this time around, there are two international artists (BTS and Justin Bieber) on the top artists in India list. Amongst songs, 'Shayad' from Love Aaj Kal was the most streamed song on Spotify in India, followed by Trevor Daniel's 'Falling' and 'Ghungroo' from War. What's interesting is that both the latter songs are not from 2020. This is also true in the albums section, where Kabir Singh is still top, as it was last year.

Internationally, the top three artists are Bad Bunny, Drake, and J Balvin. Strangely, these artists have no presence in the top three songs of 2020 on Spotify, where The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' takes the top spot, with Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey' and Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' filling the next two spots. Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG does take the top album spot, but there's still no sign of Drake and J Balvin on these charts.

While streaming is the dominant form of music consumption in mature markets, that's not the case in India. Still, according to a Deloitte-IMI report [PDF] from last September, audio streaming is the biggest contributor — around 78 percent — to the Indian music industry's revenue.

Spotify's personalised annual charts — Spotify Wrapped 2020 — which give you a playlist of your top songs, will begin rolling out on Tuesday and be available globally by Wednesday, Spotify told Gadgets 360. For now, here are the global and India charts:

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2020 (India)

Arijit Singh

Tanishk Bagchi

Neha Kakkar

BTS

Pritam

Badshah

Shreya Ghoshal

A.R. Rahman

Jubin Nautiyal

Justin Bieber

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2020 (Global)

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

Most-streamed female artists on Spotify in 2020 (India)

Neha Kakkar

Shreya Ghoshal

Asees Kaur

Tulsi Kumar

Dhvani Bhanushali

Most-streamed female artists on Spotify in 2020 (Global)

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2020 (India)

'Shayad' by Arijit Singh, Pritam, Irshad Kamil

'Falling' by Trevor Daniel

'Ghungroo (From War)' by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar, Vishal-Shekhar

'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From Kabir Singh)' by Arijit Singh, Mithoon

'Makhna' by Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai, Ozil Dalal

'Illegal Weapon 2.0' by Garry Sandhu, Jasmine Sandlas, Intense, Priya Saraiya

'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd

'Garmi (From Street Dancer 3D) (feat. Varun Dhawan)' by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Varun Dhawan

'Tu Hi Yaar Mera (From Pati Patni Aur Who)' by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Rochak Kohli, Kumaar

'Malang (Title Track) [From Malang – Unleash the Madness]' by Ved Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kunaal, Vermaa, Ved Sharma

Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2020 (Global)

'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd

'Dance Monkey' by Tones And I

'The Box' by Roddy Ricch

'Roses – Imanbek Remix' by Imanbek, SAINt JHN

'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa

Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2020 (India)

Kabir Singh, Various Artists

Love Aaj Kal, Pritam

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, BTS

Arijit Singh Broken Strings, Arijit Singh

Changes, Justin Bieber

Love Yourself 'Answer', BTS

After Hours, The Weeknd

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

G.O.A.T., Diljit Dosanjh

Romance, Camila Cabello

Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2020 (Global)

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

After Hours, The Weeknd

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2020 (India)

TED Talks Daily

The Ranveer Show

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee

7 Good Minutes Daily Self-Improvement Podcast with Clyde Lee Dennis

Bhaskar Bose

PURIJAGANNADH

Gita for the Young and Restless

The Michelle Obama Podcast

English Speeches | Learn English

Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2020 (Global)

The Joe Rogan Experience

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Call Her Daddy