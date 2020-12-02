Here’s the list of Spotify’s Top Songs, Artists, Albums in India and Globally in 2020

MUMBAI: Ahead of Spotify Wrapped 2020, the world's leading subscription-based music streaming service has unveiled the most popular songs, artists, albums, and podcasts in India and across the world this year. The top three Spotify artists in India are unchanged, with Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, and Neha Kakkar ruling the podium as they were last year. But this time around, there are two international artists (BTS and Justin Bieber) on the top artists in India list. Amongst songs, 'Shayad' from Love Aaj Kal was the most streamed song on Spotify in India, followed by Trevor Daniel's 'Falling' and 'Ghungroo' from War. What's interesting is that both the latter songs are not from 2020. This is also true in the albums section, where Kabir Singh is still top, as it was last year.
Internationally, the top three artists are Bad Bunny, Drake, and J Balvin. Strangely, these artists have no presence in the top three songs of 2020 on Spotify, where The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' takes the top spot, with Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey' and Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' filling the next two spots. Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG does take the top album spot, but there's still no sign of Drake and J Balvin on these charts.
While streaming is the dominant form of music consumption in mature markets, that's not the case in India. Still, according to a Deloitte-IMI report [PDF] from last September, audio streaming is the biggest contributor — around 78 percent — to the Indian music industry's revenue.
Spotify's personalised annual charts — Spotify Wrapped 2020 — which give you a playlist of your top songs, will begin rolling out on Tuesday and be available globally by Wednesday, Spotify told Gadgets 360. For now, here are the global and India charts:
Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2020 (India)
Arijit Singh
Tanishk Bagchi
Neha Kakkar
BTS
Pritam
Badshah
Shreya Ghoshal
A.R. Rahman
Jubin Nautiyal
Justin Bieber
Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2020 (Global)
Bad Bunny
Drake
J Balvin
Juice WRLD
The Weeknd
Most-streamed female artists on Spotify in 2020 (India)
Neha Kakkar
Shreya Ghoshal
Asees Kaur
Tulsi Kumar
Dhvani Bhanushali
Most-streamed female artists on Spotify in 2020 (Global)
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2020 (India)
'Shayad' by Arijit Singh, Pritam, Irshad Kamil
'Falling' by Trevor Daniel
'Ghungroo (From War)' by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar, Vishal-Shekhar
'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From Kabir Singh)' by Arijit Singh, Mithoon
'Makhna' by Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai, Ozil Dalal
'Illegal Weapon 2.0' by Garry Sandhu, Jasmine Sandlas, Intense, Priya Saraiya
'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd
'Garmi (From Street Dancer 3D) (feat. Varun Dhawan)' by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Varun Dhawan
'Tu Hi Yaar Mera (From Pati Patni Aur Who)' by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Rochak Kohli, Kumaar
'Malang (Title Track) [From Malang – Unleash the Madness]' by Ved Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kunaal, Vermaa, Ved Sharma
Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2020 (Global)
'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd
'Dance Monkey' by Tones And I
'The Box' by Roddy Ricch
'Roses – Imanbek Remix' by Imanbek, SAINt JHN
'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa
Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2020 (India)
Kabir Singh, Various Artists
Love Aaj Kal, Pritam
MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, BTS
Arijit Singh Broken Strings, Arijit Singh
Changes, Justin Bieber
Love Yourself 'Answer', BTS
After Hours, The Weeknd
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
G.O.A.T., Diljit Dosanjh
Romance, Camila Cabello
Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2020 (Global)
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
After Hours, The Weeknd
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2020 (India)
TED Talks Daily
The Ranveer Show
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee
7 Good Minutes Daily Self-Improvement Podcast with Clyde Lee Dennis
Bhaskar Bose
PURIJAGANNADH
Gita for the Young and Restless
The Michelle Obama Podcast
English Speeches | Learn English
Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2020 (Global)
The Joe Rogan Experience
TED Talks Daily
The Daily
The Michelle Obama Podcast
Call Her Daddy
