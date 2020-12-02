Delhi's incipient singer, Essjay also known as Saksham Jain is very thrilled for his upcoming project, Rolex

MUMBAI: We have a such a deep connection to music because it is ‘hardwired’ in our brains and bodies. If music was a drug, it would be marketable. Music is a noninvasive, safe, cheap intervention that should be available to everyone undergoing surgery. His turning point was when he turned 18 and realised that he should live his dreams and join the singing world. Saksham Jain also known as Essjay, was born and raised in Delhi. At an early age, he has started writing and performing his own songs. His childhood very much like as many others.His parents didn’t support him except his sister. His father has his own hardware business but he didn’t join it and chose totally different line to chase his dreams.

He was a star gazer of becoming a rapper and a singer and had nothing but songs about his real life. During his college days he sung a song in 2016 Brown Beauty with zee music co. It was a blockbuster hit song then he decided to dive into the singing world and give acknowledgement to his voice. Saksham has sung 3 songs in last few years. For these songs youth generation knows him very well specially for the song Tenu Bhool Jaunga in 2018 with Sony music co. He wrote and sung this song with broken heart and get millions of views on this song. In 2016 in this year he sung another song Hasi Bann Gae refix.

At present he is working on his big project. He says, " this song is very big for me and my music career". The song " Rolex" is a party song and the youth will thoroughly enjoy this songs, says Essjay.