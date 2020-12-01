For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Dec 2020 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

Wankelmut Releases 'Sunset' with Kygo collaborator Andrew Jackson

MUMBAI: Berlin-based musician Wankelmut is back on the release radar with ‘Sunset’, the multifaceted DJ/producer’s highly-anticipated eighth original production of the new decade featuring harmonious vocals from Los Angeles-based, London native Andrew Jackson. The latest to come from the dynamically innovative trailblazer directly follows he and German singer/songwriter Anna Leyne’s collaborative late October-released Toolroom single ‘Free At Last’. Out now on Universal Music, ‘Sunset’ is available to stream across all platforms.

The nearly three-minute musical endeavor immediately kicks off with brooding, larger-than-life soundscapes alongside a pitched-down, textured vocal cut courtesy of L.A.-based talent Andrew Jackson. Infectiously propulsive basslines quickly enter the space, accompanied by a catchy, four-on-the-floor beat. The propelling rhythm carries the upbeat track’s high-octane energy throughout its entirety, leaving the listener with a want for even more sonic magic from both Wankelmut and Jackson by its end.

Jacob Dilssner, known as Wanklemut, is a well-established, Beatport chart-topping German creative force who’s been actively releasing his own unique signature brand of electronic dance music for well over seven years. His highly-successful Gold and Platinum-awarded remix of Israeli musician Asaf Avidan’s ‘One Day /Reckoning Song’ marked his first foray into the scene in the summer of 2012. The following year, the release of he and Australian singer/songwriter Emma Louise’s collaborative track ‘My Head is a Jungle’ marked another pivotal point for the artist, hitting the Top 20 charts all over Europe, as well as receiving a 2014 remix from Detroit house legend MK.

Over time, Dilssner’s impressively cultivated a mass following with releases on venerated labels such as Britain’s Defected Records, Mark Knight’s Toolroom Records, Above & Beyond’s Anjunadeep, and Ultra Records, to name a few. He also boasts 1.9 million monthly listeners that tune in each month to his music via Spotify, in addition to a monthly radio program via Germany’s largest station, WDR 1Live, that’s been broadcasting for nearly four years.

‘My new single ‘Sunset’ marks my first-ever collaboration with the great singer Andrew Jackson. When I first heard his voice it was obvious to me that we must collaborate. In the end, we got a serious house music banger with all aspects of a big tune for 2021’ - Wankelmut

Andrew Jackson is a budding British singer/songwriter who’s worked with plenty of talented musicians over the years. His collaboration with Kygo for their 2017 hit track ‘Cruise’ was a milestone for the musician and was featured in the soundtrack for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

In all, ‘Sunset’ is a true gem of a track, and serves as another exhilarating addition to Wankelmut’s back-catalog.

Tags
Kygo Above & Beyond Anjunadeep Fifty Shades Darker
Related news
News | 11 Sep 2020

Belgian producer Jerro reveals stunning Five-Track ep 'Closer'

MUMBAI: Blossoming melodic house producer Jerro has cultivated the attention of fans and industry professionals alike with each subsequent release in his catalogue.

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Cosmic Gate liberates with 'wake your mind sessions 004' new album featuring 2020 singles 'Universal Love' and 'Your Mind'

MUMBAI: It’s here! The fourth edition of Nic & Bossi’s celebrated music compilation series walks the line from today! Containing thirty Cosmic Gate-embodying studio works - from the group’s own hands and likeminds alike, the album spans the entire Cosmic cosmos.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Yotto completes first remix package of Joris Voorn's latest album '\\\\'

MUMBAI: Last week, Joris Voorn unveiled Colyn's beautiful remix of 'Never'. Creating a more introspective mood with his atmospheric 4/4 melodic techno touch, he retains the innocent, sorrow-tinged lead refrain in a subtle fashion.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The album features four unreleased collaborations including “Family” with EDM superstar KYGO, “P.S.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2019

Nora En Pure provides magical remix of Above & Beyond and Seven Lions 'See The End'

MUMBAI: Following shortly after the release of her stunning 3-track Homebound EP, Deep House Queen Nora En Pure releases a magical rendition of Above & Beyond and Seven Lions See The End Feat. Opposite The Others - out now via Anjunabeats.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sasi The Don: ‘The Second Wave is a testimony to prove to people that we can survive this COVID pandemic

MUMBAI: Malaysian Reggae artist Sasi The Don whose known to many as the Reggae Ambassador of Asia speaks to Radioandmusic about his new album called...read more

2
Raja Kumari, Yung Raja and more to bring alive a colourful hip-hop showcase on BREEZER Vivid Stage at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Stage is all set to help audiences Live Life In Colour at India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender this weekend...read more

3
Nexus Records and Shoaibe Dhebar releases song 'IK DAFA TO MIL'

MUMBAI: This December 1, be prepared to check out ‘Ik Dafa To Mil’, a song presented by Nexus Records, Shoaibe Dhebar and co-producer Gazala Shaikh...read more

4
Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr unveils new progressive house jam 'Never Know'

MUMBAI: The emerging tech-house and progressive house artist Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr has really stepped up his production game this year with the...read more

5
Composer duo Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur are engaged

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are finally engaged. The news of the engagement came as a surprise to fans on Saturday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group