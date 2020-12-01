Sasi The Don: ‘The Second Wave is a testimony to prove to people that we can survive this COVID pandemic

MUMBAI: Malaysian Reggae artist Sasi The Don whose known to many as the Reggae Ambassador of Asia speaks to Radioandmusic about his new album called ‘The Second Wave’.
“Amid the coronavirus pandemic I am seeing people’s social media posts and I can see their spirit is deteriorating. People feel the pandemic has taken so many lives but I look at this very differently. This album is a testimony to show and prove it to the people that we can survive and make things happen in crisis. There is always magic in life and let it come out. Look out for one and another. Even at times like these, we have to put our mind and heart into being positive,’ expressed Sasi who worked on the album ‘The Second Wave’ especially to motivate people.
Executing the whole album all by himself, Sasi has collaborated with producers from Malaysia, Sweden, and Jamaica. “The whole album is being mixed and mastered in Jamaica and musically it has a graceful happy vibe” added Sasi (the first reggae artiste from Asia to be given that title by Reggae Ambassadors Worldwide, an international NGO for reggae music back in 2002).
Well, he also revealed that album Second wave contains six new brand songs and is a mix of his past releases.
Further Sasi The Don will be releasing a music video for Humpty Dumpty which will be followed by more songs from the album.
