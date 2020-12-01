Raja Kumari, Yung Raja and more to bring alive a colourful hip-hop showcase on BREEZER Vivid Stage at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Stage is all set to help audiences Live Life In Colour at India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender this weekend. Keeping up with BREEZER’S connect with hip-hop, the BREEZER Vivid Stage will showcase hip-hop performances from some of the fan favourite artists, in this new virtual festival.

Headlined by Indian-American rapper, singer and songwriter Raja Kumari and Singapore’s rap sensation, Yung Raja, the BREEZER Vivid stage will set alight the most colourful performances. Over the weekend, it’ll also host artists from Kalamkaar Showcase, the independent label founded by Raftaar and his business partner Ankit Khanna. Bangalore’s Till Apes with its unique flavour of music, and one of the best bassists in the country, Delhi’s musician & producer, Hashbass will be performing on the BREEZER Vivid Stage as well alongside American rapper and song writer, Duckwrth, American rapper and record producer, Oddisee & Good Company and the revolutionary hip-hop collective, Aavrutti + Guests.

Expressing her excitement and joy of performing on the BREEZER Vivid Stage, Raja Kumari said, “I’m super excited to be back at one of my favourite music festivals - BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender! My two performances on the BREEZER Vivid stage in Meghalaya and Pune will forever stay with me as highlights of my career and I can't wait to feature alongside some incredible hip hop talent. Shout out to BREEZER for making it happen!”

Speaking of the festival, Yung Raja said, “This is my first time performing at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender and I’m so excited to be a part of this monumental festival! So grateful and honoured to be a part of this amazing line-up and to be on the BREEZER Vivid stage!”

“BREEZER has always brought the hip-hop community of artists and fans together across campaigns and initiatives. The BREEZER Vivid stage is an extension of this ongoing commitment to hip-hop, and has always seen an overwhelming response. This year, the digital edition brings the audiences across the country a chance to attend the live gigs and vibe together with people from all nooks and corners, breaking geographical boundaries. We’re humbled and excited to bring these performances to the audiences despite all hurdles this year, and continue to present them with a chance to Live Life In Colour, and simply can’t wait to tune in to the first ever virtual edition,” said Arti Hajela, Senior Brand Manager, RTD, AMEA at Bacardi .

Being held virtually, the festival will give people across the country a chance to watch these performances by path-breaking artists from the hip-hop community from the comfort of their homes on the 4th and 5th December.

Viewers can get the tickets on PayTM Insider to watch this edition’s live gigs and check @nh7 as well as #LiveLifeInColour on Instagram to get all the latest updates.