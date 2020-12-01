Nexus Records and Shoaibe Dhebar releases song 'IK DAFA TO MIL'

MUMBAI: This December 1, be prepared to check out ‘Ik Dafa To Mil’, a song presented by Nexus Records, Shoaibe Dhebar and co-producer Gazala Shaikh Khan in association with The Bucketlist Films. Singer-composer Kunal creates magic with his mesmerising voice & music. Listeners will fall in love with the song. The poster released on November 27 has already taken social media by storm.

Be treated to the electric chemistry between the attractive lead pair Arjit Taneja and Anjum Fakih. Their on-screen romance adds colourful touch to the video, making the dreary winters red with some musical starry-eyed touch.

Nexus Records just knows the knack of supporting amazing music. The videos always have the best location, sets, theme and view. Attractive presentation is their byword. Producer Shoaibe too keeps his reputation intact for producing first-rate songs. Every song gets bigger audience than before. He feels that any song and its video needs a 100% focus on every level. Only then the outcome wows the sharp audiences.

What makes ‘Ik Dafa To Mil’ a treat is that it has been entirely shot in the gorgeous locations of Jaipur. The entire crew were both happy and excited to shoot the song in the Pink City. The lead pair too enjoyed the experience and is positive that the song will be the biggest hit this winter. Both Arjit & Anjum felt their work became better thanks to working with Nexus Records and the entire team. The Bucketlist Films team found the team optimistic on every level. Of course, they found Jaipur’s lovely weather perfect while filming. In all, the song & video benefit from the amazing shoot.

Director Faisal Photuwale as a perfectionist does not settle for anything less than the best. His every song is directed with love. This time, he is ably supported by the very talented DOP Bhanu Pratap Singh and great choreography by the gifted Shweta Poojary.

The other technicians who made ‘Ik Dafa To Mil’ extra special are lyricist Satinder Sanjay Matharoo, production head Aditya Joshi, editor Oswin Reveredo, hair and make-up by Madhav & Raja, stylist Aarushi Jadodia, casting by Rupesh Sonar and 1st AC Ujwal Gupta & Akshay Sharma. Each one was hooked to the song and thus the making of the video became easy & extraordinary at the same time.

Watch out for ‘Ik Dafa To Mil’ on December 1, presented by Nexus Records, Shoaibe Dhebar and co-producer Gazala Shaikh Khan, in association with The Bucketlist Films. It is worth every watch.