News |  01 Dec 2020 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr unveils new progressive house jam 'Never Know'

MUMBAI: The emerging tech-house and progressive house artist Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr has really stepped up his production game this year with the release of some fascinating tunes. Having spent a lot of time in the studio, he has become well versed with his art and it shows in his latest single ‘Never Know’. The progressive house track starts off with a groovy bassline and drums, then moves to a soothing vocal buildup and drops into an airy drop with light synth on the top. ‘Never Know’ is a perfect combination of elements, with all the instruments having their perfect spot in the track.

Speaking on the new song Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr, Founder of Streamin’ Music Group says, "I made this track during the initial days of the lockdown, but the track has such a happy vibe and I never felt like releasing it during that phase. But now seemed like a good time to put this out as the year is ending and we’re hoping for better days to come with the new year"

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/61AyHRGL1j1UZqTr24UhQX

Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/in/album/never-know-single/1536050178

YouTube : https://youtu.be/3Qel-pRhN5U

