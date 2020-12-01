Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr unveils new progressive house jam 'Never Know'

MUMBAI: The emerging tech-house and progressive house artist Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr has really stepped up his production game this year with the release of some fascinating tunes. Having spent a lot of time in the studio, he has become well versed with his art and it shows in his latest single ‘Never Know’. The progressive house track starts off with a groovy bassline and drums, then moves to a soothing vocal buildup and drops into an airy drop with light synth on the top. ‘Never Know’ is a perfect combination of elements, with all the instruments having their perfect spot in the track.
Speaking on the new song Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr, Founder of Streamin’ Music Group says, "I made this track during the initial days of the lockdown, but the track has such a happy vibe and I never felt like releasing it during that phase. But now seemed like a good time to put this out as the year is ending and we’re hoping for better days to come with the new year"
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/61AyHRGL1j1UZqTr24UhQX
Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/in/album/never-know-single/1536050178
YouTube : https://youtu.be/3Qel-pRhN5U
MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are finally engaged. The news of the engagement came as a surprise to fans on Saturday...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Poet and Lyricist Nirmika Singh united with visionary creators and leaders from around the world for the launch of TEDxGateway’s...read more
MUMBAI: CloudNone & Direct have collided once again for their stunning ‘Guilty Pleasures’ EP, out today via Monstercat. Featuring a core theme of...read more
MUMBAI: K-Pop superstar BTS has proved there is just no stopping them. Flagging off another momentous week, the group has just claimed their fifth No...read more
MUMBAI: NWOCR / alternative-metal rockers Tomorrow Is Lost have revealed yet another new music video, this time for their song "Black and Blue". The...read more