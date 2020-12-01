BTS tops the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: K-Pop superstar BTS has proved there is just no stopping them. Flagging off another momentous week, the group has just claimed their fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Their new album ‘BE’ debuted at No. 1 on the famous Top 200 Albums chart, in the weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

BTS is now the first group to land two different albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

Additionally, with ‘BE’ becoming the band’s fifth album to enter hit the No. 1 spot on the music chart, the boy-band is by far the only—Korean artist to achieve this feat.

According to reports, it took BTS two years and six months to stake their claim over the No. 1 spot. Their race to the top began with ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ in June 2018, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The last group to top the Billboard 200 with five consecutive albums was The Beatles. The band hit the No. 1 spot five times between July 30, 1966 and December 28, 1968. The Beatles also hold the record for a group to earn five No. 1 positions in just under one year and five months.