Comments (0)
News |  01 Dec 2020 11:12 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Malliik's Track on Rizzle ends with great success!

MUMBAI: Leading short-video app, Rizzle’s digital partnership with Sony Music Entertainment kicked off with a bang through a special contest for the launch of Amaal Mallik’s track ‘Tu Mera Nahi’. The track was released on the 5th of November 2020 and to kickstart the release, the Rizzle App innovatively hosted a one-week #TuMeraNahi contest for their users to get a chance to win prizes worth Rs 1.5Lakhs including an OnePlus Nord phone. The contest received numerous submissions showcasing creativity at its best. Finally, the results are out with 10 lucky winners that outshone all other participants with their entries!

Ever since the singer announced the contest on Rizzle for #TuMeraNahi, the Rizzle community showed off their own version of the song on the app. The contest featured Rizzle users to show their ‘Hunar’ in categories of DANCE, LIPSYNC, and ACTING. The contest was open for all Rizzle app users across the country with Amaal Mallik and Sony Music Entertainment taking a look at what Rizzle creators can do! With a melodious track like Tu Mera Nahi, many creators participated to get a chance to win exciting prizes in each category.

In Dance, Rizzle user Mihir Adhiya won first prize, with Shailendra Deva and Simran Behl in second and third. Subu Bose showcased her acting chops and secured the top spot followed by Kavita Saini and Jasjyot Singh. In Lipsync, Rizzle user Jayantika Jain won first followed by Manas Gogia.

Speaking about the success of the Contest and winner’s announcement, Ms. Vidya from Rizzle shares, “This was a unique opportunity for us at Rizzle to partner with Sony Music Entertainment and Amaal Mallik, one of Bollywood’s up and coming artists to release his debut single. We wanted creators to flaunt their creative genius through this contest and they delivered spectacularly. The winning entries were nothing short of brilliant!”

Rizzle continues to be at the forefront of ensuring users on the platform have the first and last step to stardom with interactive videos, web-series creation, comedy bits, music videos, DIY, and much more. Their innovation in content and short-form video sees new heights with their association with Sony Music and Amaal Mallik’s track.

The content creation platform is home to a number of users who make amazing vertical series known as ‘Rizzle Series’ in many languages, and all under 12-minute videos shot on phone. With the success of the #TuMeraNahi contest, more fun experiences await on the Rizzle App!

Amaal Mallik Singer
