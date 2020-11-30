They see records presents celebration of Gurunanak Dev ji's 551st birthday with a beautiful song "Gurunanak Aaye Ne"

MUMBAI: Gurunanak Aaye Ne is a sublime, spiritual interpretation of eternal devotion. It will fill the air with a religious fervor, which will connect the listeners to Gurunanak Ji and his incomprehensible powers.

Link - https://youtu.be/PkgjU8lDIDc

“Gurunanak Aaye Ne is a labor of love for all of us and comes straight from the heart. We remember Gurunanak ji through this song on his birthday celebration. We seek his blessings in these difficult times. The song signifies our love, faith, and devotion” says Gurpreet Kaur Chadha.

Padmashree Anup Jalota says "Today we remember Gurunanak ji on his 551st birth anniversary. On this day a savior was born who propagated the real message of God. His teachings made him eternal in everyone's hearts"

Tuteja Harpreet Kaur says "Today even after five and a half centuries, his teachings play a covert role in making this world a better place for everyone. His teachings are a treasure from him and it is upon us to carry forward the legacy of this wonderful treasure"

Featuring - Padmashree Anup jalota and Tuteja Harpreet Kaur

Director- Abhijaat Sh

Singer - Anup Jalota and Tuteja Harpreet Kaur

Music Director - Anup Jalota and Tuteja Harpreet Kaur

Lyrics - Tuteja Harpreet Kaur

D.O.P Sunny Baranwal

DI - Ankush Singh

Editor Peejay Jester