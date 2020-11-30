Raftaar suggests meme pages to use a certain photo of him

MUMBAI: Celebrities often react happily or angrily to memes being made on them, but here is a celeb who chooses his own photo for being used by memers!
Rapper Raftaar on Sunday suggested meme pages and YouTube channels to use a certain photo of him while creating memes!
The rapper shared a photo of himself on his verified Instagram account on Sunday.
"Meri meme pages aur youtube channels se darkhwaast hai. Abse is chitrr ka istemaal karein. Request samjhiye. Dhanyawaad. Ps- APKI SAHULIYAT KE LIYE MENE BORDER CLEAN KARDIYE HAIN. (I request meme pages and YouTube channels to use this photo of mine. Please understand my request. Thank you. PS- I have cleaned the border for your convenience."
In the photo, Raftaar poses in a Military print full shirt and cap.
On the work front, the rapper is currently enjoying the success of his latest hip hop song "Angaar". The song is a collaboration between rappers Raftaar and IKKA.
"Angaar" sees IKKA and Raftaar reuniting after 10 years and as the word connotes, it is a fiery play of words in rap music narrating their collective experiences with hip-hop and society.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews is all geared up for the holiday season with three Netflix releases.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre had escaped a terrifying and freak car accident as a child, it has come to light. In the latest episode of 'The Andres',...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue says she cried when she heard her latest song, Say something, for the first time. The 52-year-old singer felt an instant...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman has been roped in as ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India. "I am happy...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrities often react happily or angrily to memes being made on them, but here is a celeb who chooses his own photo for being used by...read more