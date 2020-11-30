For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2020 11:11 |  By RnMTeam

Pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali kickstarts her scuba diving course, plans to head to the Maldives next week for first dive

MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali who is known for her numerous chartbusters, including Vaaste that recently crossed 1 billion views is gearing up for her first scuba diving experience in the Maldives.

The youth icon has always been an adventurous soul and one of the things on her bucket list is to get her Scuba diving license.

The billionaire baby has taken a 2 day diving lesson at Dive India Mumbai, where she will complete the course, theory and practical. Post which she will head to Maldives next week, to do her four open water dives in the ocean and become a certified diver.

Maldives has some of the best beaches and waters for scuba diving, with marine life.

Sharing her thoughts on the same she said, ‘I have always been a water baby, I loved swimming in school. We had a holiday planned in April but because of COVID, it got postponed to December. Since we are going to the Maldives, I thought I would get my beginners diving license because I’ve been thinking of doing this for a while. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m super excited.’

Kudos to our pop princess for having a spark of adventure in her. We can’t wait to see some stunning pictures and videos of her from the trip!

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Maldives COVID
Related news
News | 24 Nov 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has started shooting for her next project, although she is not yet revealing its title to fans. Dhvani posted her photo on Instagram and Twitter, where she is seen sitting in front of a table with make-up products in front of her.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2020

Jason Derulo feels happy to share his wealth

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo says sharing his wealth with other people gives him happiness. So, when his song "Savage love" topped music charts, he celebrated by spending more than $100,000 on drinks at a Los Angeles nightspot last month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Shaggy wants to get off his devices

MUMBAI: Popular singer Shaggy is done with social media, and says he got to learn to get off his devices in 2021. The 52-year-old rediscovered his love of cooking amid the Covid pandemic, and now he is keen to detach himself from social media, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali unveils reprised version of 'Tum hi aana'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has dedicated her new reprised version of Tum hi aana to everyone who believes in love.The song had originally featured in the 2019 film Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2020

Tracy Lawrence announces 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Free Benefit Concert with special guest performers on November 24th

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Victoria Beckham has a rare red lip moment

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham upped the temperature by sporting red lips in her latest photo. She often goes for nude lip colour in...read more

2
Raftaar suggests meme pages to use a certain photo of him

MUMBAI: Celebrities often react happily or angrily to memes being made on them, but here is a celeb who chooses his own photo for being used by...read more

3
AR Rahman is BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman has been roped in as ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India. "I am happy...read more

4
The brilliant Sonu Nigam's hard hitting realities on the toxic music mafia and the plight of singers leads to much talked about web series?

MUMBAI: The past few months have had some hell of revelations that not only took the audience aback but shook the whole nation out of their comfort...read more

5
Nikhita Gandhi questions gender identity through 'Khud ko hi paake'

MUMBAI: Singer Nikhita Gandhi says her latest song, Khud ko hi paake, is all about the expression of acceptance of the self. Featuring Nikhita Gandhi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group