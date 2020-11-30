Pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali kickstarts her scuba diving course, plans to head to the Maldives next week for first dive

MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali who is known for her numerous chartbusters, including Vaaste that recently crossed 1 billion views is gearing up for her first scuba diving experience in the Maldives.

The youth icon has always been an adventurous soul and one of the things on her bucket list is to get her Scuba diving license.

The billionaire baby has taken a 2 day diving lesson at Dive India Mumbai, where she will complete the course, theory and practical. Post which she will head to Maldives next week, to do her four open water dives in the ocean and become a certified diver.

Maldives has some of the best beaches and waters for scuba diving, with marine life.

Sharing her thoughts on the same she said, ‘I have always been a water baby, I loved swimming in school. We had a holiday planned in April but because of COVID, it got postponed to December. Since we are going to the Maldives, I thought I would get my beginners diving license because I’ve been thinking of doing this for a while. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m super excited.’

Kudos to our pop princess for having a spark of adventure in her. We can’t wait to see some stunning pictures and videos of her from the trip!