Peter Andre escaped terrifying accident as a kid

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre had escaped a terrifying and freak car accident as a child, it has come to light.
In the latest episode of 'The Andres', his brother Danny was heard telling Peter: ""You guys were playing out the back, or sitting in the grass having a picnic or whatever with mum, and mum takes you inside; 10 minutes later a car crashes through the back wall and stops exactly where the kids were sitting. It made the papers."
The singer recently shared that he is planning to launch a new career as a fitness guru. He will launch a diet and exercise channel online, where he aims to advise people on how to enjoy meals while staying healthy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue says she cried when she heard her latest song, Say something, for the first time. The 52-year-old singer felt an instant...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman has been roped in as ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India. "I am happy...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrities often react happily or angrily to memes being made on them, but here is a celeb who chooses his own photo for being used by...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Nikhita Gandhi says her latest song, Khud ko hi paake, is all about the expression of acceptance of the self. Featuring Nikhita Gandhi...read more
MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali who is known for her numerous chartbusters, including Vaaste that recently crossed 1 billion views is gearing...read more