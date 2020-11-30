Miley Cyrus appreciates fan for the support for 'Plastic Hearts'

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is gushing over her fan base and admits she has been left “overwhelmed” by all the love and support everyone has been showing her new album Plastic Hearts.
My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was fucking born to make the record I’ve just released! To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.
The singer shared her honest feelings over this outpour of love over on Twitter and was quoted writing, "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was [expletive] born to make the record I’ve just released.”
She even added, "To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.
