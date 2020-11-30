For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2020 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Harry Styles wasn't confident after One Direction split

MUMBAI: British heartthrob Harry Styles is one of the biggest music icons in the industry currently.

However, before entering the scene unaccompanied by his former One Direction bandmates, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was skeptical about receiving the same amount of love as he did with the other four boys.

During a chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, the singer was reminded of his unparalleled success with his new music.

“It has been unbelievably successful. And especially, like I said, this is going to be No. 1 this week. Aren’t you just — aren’t you so proud of yourself? Aren’t you so happy?” commented DeGeneres.

“I’m very happy. I think coming out of that, I kind of tried to remind myself before getting any expectations that you can’t … just not assuming anything. Like, I don’t know if the people are going to come because it’s not the band anymore, stuff like that,” he responded.

“It makes me feel, obviously, very great that people seem to be enjoying the music,” he added.

