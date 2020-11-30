For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2020 15:15 |  By RnMTeam

Halsey shares Grammy Nomination is about 'Knowing the Right People'

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Halsey became the latest artist to go after the Recording Academy over perceived snubs. Halsey, who didn't receive a single nomination for her album Manic, alleged the whole process is corrupted by behind-the-scenes politics and "bribes" that are just subtle enough to "not" be considered bribes.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations," she wrote in a post for her Instagram story, as captured by Variety.

"The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’ And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show," she explained.

From there. she continued by clarifying that past winners haven't always been the beneficiaries of said shady deals, before specifically naming The Weeknd, in addition to her latest album as a couple of examples of this year's slights.

“Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture," she continued. "Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too [woman shrugging emoji] perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

As you might recall, The Weeknd was robbed out of his chance to win a Grammy last week.

Artists like Drake, Kid Cudi, Elton John, and several others came to his defence since the 2021 nominees were made public less than a week ago.

The Weeknd meanwhile, said the awards show "remains corrupt," while asking for transparency regarding the whole nominating process.

Those allegations actually did elicit a response from the show's interim chief/president, Harvey Mason Jr.

"For The Weeknd, in every year you only have a certain amount of people you can nominate for each category," Mason said to Billboard. "... We are excited about some of the other categories where he was nominated. It’s never easy to tell where people are going to land."

Tags
The Weeknd Billboard Halsey bribes
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2020

The Weeknd, Alicia Keys collabs with Sabrina Claudio on her new Christmas album

MUMBAI: Sabrina Claudio has returned with a Christmas album entitled Christmas Blues, and it features appearances from the Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-biblical proportions - the year has yielded some truly spectacular music.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2020

You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency; quoted The Weeknd to the Grammys

MUMBAI: The Weeknd has a word or two about getting snubbed by the Grammys. The biggest shocker of the 2021 Grammy nominations that were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, was the complete absence of The Weeknd and his massive album, After Hours. Clearly, the artist himself was not pleased.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2020

Cardi B responds to backlash over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

MUMBAI: Cardi B don't cook, she don't clean, but let her tell you how she got this… Billboard Woman of the Year title. The rapper is shutting down her "cry baby" haters for daring to question why she was given the coveted award.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Halsey reveals Mac Miller's death gave her the "Courage" to leave an unhealthy relationship

MUMBAI: Halsey is revealing the "heinously tragic event" that gave her the strength to leave an unhealthy relationship.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley Cyrus appreciates fan for the support for 'Plastic Hearts'

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is gushing over her fan base and admits she has been left “overwhelmed” by all the love and support everyone has been showing her...read more

2
AR Rahman is BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman has been roped in as ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India. "I am happy...read more

3
Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India

MUMBAI: Canadian pop star Johnny Orlando kicked off his 13-day virtual world tour in India on Saturday. The virtual 'It's Never Really Over World...read more

4
"Flautist and singer Paras Nath featuring in "Bhoomi 2020" song Muraliya sung by Shreya Ghoshal composed by Salim-Sulaiman" out now

MUMBAI: Paras Nath along with other stalwarts singers of the Indian Music Industry will be a part of “Bhoomi”. Paras Nath's association with Shreya,...read more

5
On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Jazim Sharma humbly presenting the Ode to beloved Guru "Satnam Da Chakar Firaya" (Shabad)

MUMBAI: Jazim Sharma, a rising star of the music industry is back with a divine track which is very close to his heart “Satnam Da Chakar Firaya” (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group