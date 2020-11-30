For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2020 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

"Flautist and singer Paras Nath featuring in "Bhoomi 2020" song Muraliya sung by Shreya Ghoshal composed by Salim-Sulaiman" out now

MUMBAI: Paras Nath along with other stalwarts singers of the Indian Music Industry will be a part of “Bhoomi”.

Paras Nath's association with Shreya, Salim, and Sulaiman goes way back in time.

Song Out now -

The music, composition and lyrics of "Bhoomi" carry a sense of timeless appeal. It will light the lamps of knowledge and the truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners.

"Bhoomi" doesn't not give momentary pleasure, it will make your soul happy.

"So happy to share with you all the most awaited album Bhoomi 2020 which is releasing on 23rd November! Big congratulations to the most amazing musical duo Salim Merchant and the entire Team of Bhoomi. So happy and honoured to be part of this incredibly amazing and unique musical album featuring and playing " says Nath

Paras Nath further says “There are seven songs in the album beautifully composed by amazing musical duo Salim - Sulaiman Merchant. I have been associated with them since many years. I have done so many movie songs, shows and performances with them. Now this time they are coming with this incredible album Bhoomi 2020. It was a great experience while recording the song in the studio. We had great fun. The best part about Salim bhai is he gives every artist their space and allows their creativity to flow. Shreya Ghoshal has sung the song very beautifully. It’s a first album where music of different genre is the highlight. There is thumri, Indian classical , contemporary, and the combination of western and Indian which makes Bhoomi 2020 so unique. Set of artists in the album is incredible. I don’t think so there has been an album in 2020 with so much music Maestros and musicians. Biggest and best album of 2020. I am so honoured and so grateful to Salim and Sulaiman Merchant for having me in Bhoomi 2020”

Shreya Ghoshal says "A beautiful song. Paras is an outstanding flaustist, so talented"

Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant say "Paras is an extremely talented and versatile artist. We are happy to have him as a part of this project".

