News |  30 Nov 2020 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Five digital highlights of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender #HappyAtHome

MUMBAI: Since its inception in 2010, the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender — India’s foremost indie music festival — has put together some spectacular and memorable live music experiences for their Indian audience. Some of the most sought-after renowned artists from genres including folk rock, dance music, Indie rock and electronica have set the Weekender stage ablaze over the years. For the first time in history, the festival is set to go digital with an exciting lineup of 24 international and homegrown artists, who will light up your gadgets and screens from December 5-6, 2020.

Here are five highlights that will make your digital BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender viewing experience very special:

1. Spotlight feature: Wouldn’t it be fun if you had your own 15 seconds of fame too? Any one from the audience can upload a short clip of themselves during the festival stream, and get a chance to be featured on the festival spotlight!

2. Virtual party: No fun grooving to your favorite songs alone, right? After all, the bond of music transcends all boundaries and unites like-minded people. So, for this virtual fest, a member of the audience can invite up to 11 loved ones to join their private virtual party on the stream, and enjoy the performances together.

3. Photo booth: All memorable experiences must be captured for posterity and this one will too.  Fans of the happiest music festival can take pictures with their friends at the innovative virtual photo booth set up especially for this event.

4. Global chat and Games: Replicating a real set-up where you meet different people at a fest like this, the festival stream of the virtual BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will have chat rooms and fun virtual bar games that will help people connect with each other.

5. Switch stages: The best part about a multi-genre fest like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is that at any given time, a performance is in progress across multiple stages, and you get to choose where you want to be! The digital version of the fest will have three stages — the BACARDÍ stage, the Dewar’s stage and the BREEZER Vivid stage and the audience can toggle between stages with a simple option to ‘switch’.

So, get ready to feel the beat and soak in all the fun at your favorite BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender music fest on December 5 & 6, 2020!

