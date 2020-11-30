Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India

MUMBAI: Canadian pop star Johnny Orlando kicked off his 13-day virtual world tour in India on Saturday.

The virtual 'It's Never Really Over World Tour' will later stream in countries like Indonesia , Philippines, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Canada and the US.

Shot at The Danforth Music Hall in Orlando's home city of Toronto, the one-hour concert sees the singer perform all the songs off his latest EP, "It's Never Really Over".

Orlando had earlier shared his excitement about the virtual tour. "THE ITS NEVER REALLY OVER VIRTUAL WORLD TOUR !!!! i will be streaming the tour on @moment_house across 13 tour dates around the globe. we got the band, full production & a new set ! i can't wait to turn up with u guys in your living rooms," he had tweeted.

Fans also expressed their excitement.

"You already know i'm buying tickets," a user wrote.

Another fan wrote: "Can't wait!!"

Last week, Orlando unveiled the official video of his track, "Adelaide".

Earlier this year, he released the new singles "Phobias" and "See you".

(Source: IANS)