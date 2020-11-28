The Weeknd, Alicia Keys collabs with Sabrina Claudio on her new Christmas album

MUMBAI: Sabrina Claudio has returned with a Christmas album entitled Christmas Blues, and it features appearances from the Weeknd and Alicia Keys.
Featuring the previously released single "Warm December," the new album follows her second full-length release, Truth Is. Alicia Keys features on "Wintertime," while The Weeknd appears to the titular track. The album, which was created this summer, was originally put together to bring a "sense of peace," Claudio wrote in a post on Instagram. She also thanked The Weeknd and Alicia Keys, two heroes of hers, for their contributions to the project.
"We really had no idea where we’d end up...we were just creating because it felt good," she wrote of the album. "To @aliciakeys & @theweeknd, thank you for believing in this intention. My god, never could I have imagined that two of the most influential figures in my life & journey as an artist would be accompanying me on an album I did purely out of the desire to shine a tiny light through an incredibly dark year."
