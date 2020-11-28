For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2020 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

The Weeknd, Alicia Keys collabs with Sabrina Claudio on her new Christmas album

MUMBAI: Sabrina Claudio has returned with a Christmas album entitled Christmas Blues, and it features appearances from the Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

Featuring the previously released single "Warm December," the new album follows her second full-length release, Truth Is. Alicia Keys features on "Wintertime," while The Weeknd appears to the titular track. The album, which was created this summer, was originally put together to bring a "sense of peace," Claudio wrote in a post on Instagram. She also thanked The Weeknd and Alicia Keys, two heroes of hers, for their contributions to the project.

"We really had no idea where we’d end up...we were just creating because it felt good," she wrote of the album. "To @aliciakeys & @theweeknd, thank you for believing in this intention. My god, never could I have imagined that two of the most influential figures in my life & journey as an artist would be accompanying me on an album I did purely out of the desire to shine a tiny light through an incredibly dark year."

Tags
The Weeknd Alicia Keys Sabrina Claudio Christmas album
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2020

Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-biblical proportions - the year has yielded some truly spectacular music.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions will help you reconnect with each other through their Soulful Christmas album

MUMBAI: During the first lockdown Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions kept us morally going with their Sunday Service concert series in Paradiso Amsterdam. A program that uplifted musical spirits and catered to the well-being of your mind, body and soul.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2020

You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency; quoted The Weeknd to the Grammys

MUMBAI: The Weeknd has a word or two about getting snubbed by the Grammys. The biggest shocker of the 2021 Grammy nominations that were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, was the complete absence of The Weeknd and his massive album, After Hours. Clearly, the artist himself was not pleased.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2020

The weekend to take over the halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

MUMBAI: Cue the blinding lights—because The Weeknd is taking over the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tanishk Bagchi's latest track Baras Baras from Durgamati - The Myth is all heart; captures romance between Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi is on a roll. Having delivered several popular songs this year, the hit maker is now back with yet another interesting project...read more

2
Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Skinny Local releases independent song 'Screaming Indian'

MUMBAI: Indigenous and immigrant pride join forces in a moshpit of a collaboration between Juno and Polaris nominated Haisla rappers Snotty Nose Rez...read more

3
"Never imagined I would get an opportunity to sing for Netflix": Thomson Andrews

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews is all geared up for the holiday season with three Netflix releases.read more

4
Martin Jensen and Gaullin Fuse their globally adored sounds in new single 'So We Go' Ft. Katy Tiz

MUMBAI: Bursting with pop flavour, paired with dance sensibilities, Katy Tiz’s alluring vocal piece leads the listener into the mix, paving the way...read more

5
Mars and Venus came together to create the perfect crescendo to his latest English-Spanish number, says the LA/Mumbai-based producer ICONYK

MUMBAI: In between his journey from boredom in the bedroom (Chill At Least, July 2020) to Strangers In the Bedroom (Ongoing series), ICONYK was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group