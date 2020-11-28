For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Nov 2020 13:19

Tanishk Bagchi's latest track Baras Baras from Durgamati - The Myth is all heart; captures romance between Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi is on a roll. Having delivered several popular songs this year, the hit maker is now back with yet another interesting project. His latest composition titled Baras Baras from Durgamati - The Myth, released earlier today. A love ballad, it offers a glimpse into the budding romance between the characters played by Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia in the film. High on Indian melody, it is an interesting addition to Tanishk's ouevre.

Written and composed by Tanishk, the track has been sung by B Praak and Altamash Faridi. Baras Baras marks the first collaboration between the musical sensations who have multiple chartbusters to their credit.

Talking about the song, Tanishk says, "Baras Baras is a rather special song. It is a romantic song that has come straight from my soul. I have used a lot of Indian instruments in the song. It was a pleasure collaborating with B Praak and Altamash. They have added their own nuances to it, thanks to their textured vocals that tug at the heartstrings. A special thanks to Bhumi and Karan for making the song look so beautiful!"

On a related note, Tanishk's composition, Vaaste, created a record and has crossed the one billion mark on YouTube, a first for any Indian song. The musician, who has belted out several chart toppers this year, is sure to win over the hearts of his fans once again with Baras Baras.

In the coming months, Tanishk has an interesting line-up of big banner projects which includes Bellbottoms, Sooryavanshi, Cookie No. 1, Satyameva Jayate 2, Dostana 2, Radhe and Ganpat.

BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

