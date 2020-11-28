Tanishk Bagchi's latest track Baras Baras from Durgamati - The Myth is all heart; captures romance between Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi is on a roll. Having delivered several popular songs this year, the hit maker is now back with yet another interesting project. His latest composition titled Baras Baras from Durgamati - The Myth, released earlier today. A love ballad, it offers a glimpse into the budding romance between the characters played by Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia in the film. High on Indian melody, it is an interesting addition to Tanishk's ouevre.

Written and composed by Tanishk, the track has been sung by B Praak and Altamash Faridi. Baras Baras marks the first collaboration between the musical sensations who have multiple chartbusters to their credit.

Talking about the song, Tanishk says, "Baras Baras is a rather special song. It is a romantic song that has come straight from my soul. I have used a lot of Indian instruments in the song. It was a pleasure collaborating with B Praak and Altamash. They have added their own nuances to it, thanks to their textured vocals that tug at the heartstrings. A special thanks to Bhumi and Karan for making the song look so beautiful!"

On a related note, Tanishk's composition, Vaaste, created a record and has crossed the one billion mark on YouTube, a first for any Indian song. The musician, who has belted out several chart toppers this year, is sure to win over the hearts of his fans once again with Baras Baras.

In the coming months, Tanishk has an interesting line-up of big banner projects which includes Bellbottoms, Sooryavanshi, Cookie No. 1, Satyameva Jayate 2, Dostana 2, Radhe and Ganpat.