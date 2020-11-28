For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2020 15:45 |  By RnMTeam

Mars and Venus came together to create the perfect crescendo to his latest English-Spanish number, says the LA/Mumbai-based producer ICONYK

MUMBAI: In between his journey from boredom in the bedroom (Chill At Least, July 2020) to Strangers In the Bedroom (Ongoing series), ICONYK was struck by a realisation and a burning need for Traquil-o-ty… Or a ‘more chilled out form of chill’ that he felt the first version of his July release lacked.

So before this tumulus year goes into its last month, ICONYK thought it was both timely and appropriate to put out a ‘max chill’ 2.0 version of his well-received single. The freshly released bi-lingual track Tranquilo (Spanish for Chill) features Ani Delos, a columbian singer who ICONYK discovered on the world wide web, alongside collaborators such as Soother and UpsideDown.

ICONYK (a.k.a Nikhil Malik) felt that there were more meanings to be explored within the track and also the first version was missing the right amount of chill. “This track felt like a MasterChef episode where all the chefs were adding only one ingredient to the dish: CHILL.”

The final result is a captivating, smouldering, delicious slow-burn pop-rap meets R&B number in English and Spanish with lo-fi beats. It's bound to find its place into your on loop playlists.

This pop-rap producer, artist, multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and performer, moved to Toronto, Canada at the age of 15 and currently shuffles between Mumbai & LA. His international cultural background and his kaleidoscopic creativity allows him to work on his music from a truly unique perspective fusing Radio-Pop with elements of Hip-Hop, Trap, Rap, and R&B.

ICONYK has traveled the world and extensively researched fusing genres which have led to the creation of such memorable music. The main goal of this self-taught producer is to have his music reach every corner of the world and be a global name. He aims to put India on a pedestal through his music to highlight the vast cultural heritage of the country of his origin.

Tags
Mars Venus producer ICONYK
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2020

IKKA releases debut Hip Hop album 'I' and the music video for 'Angaar' featuring Raftaar

MUMBAI: Indian-Bollywood starrapper, singer-songwriter, lyricist, producer and composer IKKA, releases his highly-anticipated, full-length debut hip-hop album ‘I’ and the music video for ‘Angaar’ featuring long-time comrade Raftaar, in collaboration with Mass Appeal India.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Underground rapper-producer MC Stan releases third song '307' of much awaited Tadipaar album

MUMBAI: MC Stan debuts his album, 'Tadipaar' with his third release 307. Through the song Stan voices his opinions on section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The section deals with cases of half murder.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Guzar Jayega Producer Vinay Vashisht joined hands with TDOT Films for the third time for Raj Ranjodh's next single Ghetto Town

MUMBAI: Canadian based Entrepreneur and Producer Vinay Vashisht had joined hands with Rahul Chahal of TDOT Films for Raj Ranjodh’s single Ghetto Town.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

"2020 MTV EMAs" announce superstar DJ/producer David Guetta to perform from Hungary

MUMBAI: The “2020 MTV EMAs” will spotlight Hungary for the first-time in the history of the global music celebration, scheduled to air on MTV in more than 180 countries on Sunday, November 8th.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2020

Nucleya opens up on collaboration with Jamaican-American trio Major Lazer

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer and DJ Nucleya has joined forces with global dance music trio Major Lazer. He says it was always his dream to create a song with Major Lazer, comprising producer Diplo, and deejays Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cassian & Loco Dice remix Meduza & Dermot Kennedy hit ‘Paradise’

MUMBAI: The fast rising Australian electronic producer Cassian and dance music icon Loco Dice are set to release their remixes of the undeniable...read more

2
Frankfurt-based Ragawerk set to release new live EP on Spotify and Apple Music

MUMBAI: Ragawerk (formerly known as Max Clouth Clan) will release a new Live EP on Spotify and Apple Music on December 4th.The live concert took...read more

3
The brilliant Sonu Nigam's hard hitting realities on the toxic music mafia and the plight of singers leads to much talked about web series?

MUMBAI: The past few months have had some hell of revelations that not only took the audience aback but shook the whole nation out of their comfort...read more

4
K-pop super band BTS: We hope to visit India in the future

MUMBAI: The K-pop super band BTS comprises seven performers, and they say the absence of even one member feels huge for the rest of the band. Many...read more

5
Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group