Mars and Venus came together to create the perfect crescendo to his latest English-Spanish number, says the LA/Mumbai-based producer ICONYK

MUMBAI: In between his journey from boredom in the bedroom (Chill At Least, July 2020) to Strangers In the Bedroom (Ongoing series), ICONYK was struck by a realisation and a burning need for Traquil-o-ty… Or a ‘more chilled out form of chill’ that he felt the first version of his July release lacked.

So before this tumulus year goes into its last month, ICONYK thought it was both timely and appropriate to put out a ‘max chill’ 2.0 version of his well-received single. The freshly released bi-lingual track Tranquilo (Spanish for Chill) features Ani Delos, a columbian singer who ICONYK discovered on the world wide web, alongside collaborators such as Soother and UpsideDown.

ICONYK (a.k.a Nikhil Malik) felt that there were more meanings to be explored within the track and also the first version was missing the right amount of chill. “This track felt like a MasterChef episode where all the chefs were adding only one ingredient to the dish: CHILL.”

The final result is a captivating, smouldering, delicious slow-burn pop-rap meets R&B number in English and Spanish with lo-fi beats. It's bound to find its place into your on loop playlists.

This pop-rap producer, artist, multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and performer, moved to Toronto, Canada at the age of 15 and currently shuffles between Mumbai & LA. His international cultural background and his kaleidoscopic creativity allows him to work on his music from a truly unique perspective fusing Radio-Pop with elements of Hip-Hop, Trap, Rap, and R&B.

ICONYK has traveled the world and extensively researched fusing genres which have led to the creation of such memorable music. The main goal of this self-taught producer is to have his music reach every corner of the world and be a global name. He aims to put India on a pedestal through his music to highlight the vast cultural heritage of the country of his origin.