Karan Nawari's hip-hop song 'Mera Dil' melody was found while scrolling through social media

MUMBAI: Dehradun-based self-taught producer, composer and singer-songwriter Karan Nawari dropped a vibrant hip-hop song “Mera Dil” a feel-good track that relays the everyday rushes of love.

Written, produced and performed by Nawani, “Mera Dil” music video blends wonderfully with the scenic locations, the warmth of Karan’s voice, and the chemistry.

“The whole process of making the song was in bits and pieces, one night before going to bed I was scrolling through social media and the melody of the hook came to mind”, shared Nawari. He has a habit of recording melodies into his phone recorder which he feels he can use in a song. So, while doing that he made the melody of the whole song and started working on the lyrics the next day. “I felt the hook was so simple and the melody is driven that it might grasp people's attention”.

Watch here:

The idea behind the music video was not to have a storyline but at the same time to show the vibe between two friends and a connection. The team shot the video in different parts of Mussoorie. “Our 4-day schedule used to start at 5 am and end at 7-8 in the night. It was fun”.

The singer revealed the idea to shoot the song in Mussoorie was mutual between him and the video production team since Mussoorie has a lot of undiscovered beauty so they decided to cover it in their track. “The experience was amazing”. Shooting in winters was challenging and fun at the same time, said Nawari.

He has been doing a lot of covers and remakes of Bollywood songs and most of the people know him through that so he wishes to change his image and at the same time discover different genres of music. He isn’t sure what I will be like in the next 5 years but he does know he will try to put something new to the table every time he comes up with a new project.

He is working on his E.P and a few collaborations. Stay Tuned!