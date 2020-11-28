For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2020 19:30 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Karan Nawari's hip-hop song 'Mera Dil' melody was found while scrolling through social media

MUMBAI: Dehradun-based self-taught producer, composer and singer-songwriter Karan Nawari dropped a vibrant hip-hop song “Mera Dil” a feel-good track that relays the everyday rushes of love.

Written, produced and performed by Nawani, “Mera Dil” music video blends wonderfully with the scenic locations, the warmth of Karan’s voice, and the chemistry.

“The whole process of making the song was in bits and pieces, one night before going to bed I was scrolling through social media and the melody of the hook came to mind”, shared Nawari. He has a habit of recording melodies into his phone recorder which he feels he can use in a song. So, while doing that he made the melody of the whole song and started working on the lyrics the next day. “I felt the hook was so simple and the melody is driven that it might grasp people's attention”.

Watch here:

The idea behind the music video was not to have a storyline but at the same time to show the vibe between two friends and a connection. The team shot the video in different parts of Mussoorie. “Our 4-day schedule used to start at 5 am and end at 7-8 in the night. It was fun”.

The singer revealed the idea to shoot the song in Mussoorie was mutual between him and the video production team since Mussoorie has a lot of undiscovered beauty so they decided to cover it in their track. “The experience was amazing”. Shooting in winters was challenging and fun at the same time, said Nawari.

He has been doing a lot of covers and remakes of Bollywood songs and most of the people know him through that so he wishes to change his image and at the same time discover different genres of music. He isn’t sure what I will be like in the next 5 years but he does know he will try to put something new to the table every time he comes up with a new project.

He is working on his E.P and a few collaborations. Stay Tuned!

Tags
producer composer Singer songwriter Karan Nawari hip-hop Mera Dil
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2020

Mars and Venus came together to create the perfect crescendo to his latest English-Spanish number, says the LA/Mumbai-based producer ICONYK

MUMBAI: In between his journey from boredom in the bedroom (Chill At Least, July 2020) to Strangers In the Bedroom (Ongoing series), ICONYK was struck by a realisation and a burning need for Traquil-o-ty… Or a ‘more chilled out form of chill’ that he felt the first version of his July release lac

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Billen Ted drop carefree new single 'Satisfied'

MUMBAI: UK production duo Billen Ted have unveiled their new single ‘Satisfied’, out now on Black Butter.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Redlight launches new label with single 'Dreamquest'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Redlight has unveiled his new single ‘Dreamquest', out 27th November via his own new label 'Dream Vision Future'.   Combining orchestral synths, ethereal breakbeats and rave-evoking drums, ‘Dreamquest' is a captivating dose of ambient electronica that leaves a lasting i

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Bismil's latest Punjabi song 'Ki kita' is a blessing in disguise

MUMBAI: After releasing original composition “Tere Bina” singer Bismil is all geared up for Punjabi song “Ki Kita” under White Hill Music, featuring Bismil, Aakanksha Sareen and Nawab Faizii. The peppy song was written by Gulsher and music is given by GoldBoy.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mars and Venus came together to create the perfect crescendo to his latest English-Spanish number, says the LA/Mumbai-based producer ICONYK

MUMBAI: In between his journey from boredom in the bedroom (Chill At Least, July 2020) to Strangers In the Bedroom (Ongoing series), ICONYK was...read more

2
"Never imagined I would get an opportunity to sing for Netflix": Thomson Andrews

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews is all geared up for the holiday season with three Netflix releases.read more

3
Bismil's latest Punjabi song 'Ki kita' is a blessing in disguise

MUMBAI: After releasing original composition “Tere Bina” singer Bismil is all geared up for Punjabi song “Ki Kita” under White Hill Music, featuring...read more

4
Tanishk Bagchi's latest track Baras Baras from Durgamati - The Myth is all heart; captures romance between Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi is on a roll. Having delivered several popular songs this year, the hit maker is now back with yet another interesting project...read more

5
The Weeknd, Alicia Keys collabs with Sabrina Claudio on her new Christmas album

MUMBAI: Sabrina Claudio has returned with a Christmas album entitled Christmas Blues, and it features appearances from the Weeknd and Alicia Keys.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group