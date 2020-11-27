For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2020 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Redlight launches new label with single 'Dreamquest'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Redlight has unveiled his new single ‘Dreamquest', out 27th November via his own new label 'Dream Vision Future'.   Combining orchestral synths, ethereal breakbeats and rave-evoking drums, ‘Dreamquest' is a captivating dose of ambient electronica that leaves a lasting impression.   It marks his third single release of 2020, following on from this years ‘Phenomenon', and a remix of alter-ego "Clipz" jungle tear-out anthem ‘Again featuring the likes of Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks and Jaykae.

The Bristolian raised artist has plenty more to come in this new sonic lane in which he is experimenting, and we expect to see a long-form project released in 2021 also coming via his new label ‘Dream Vision Future'.   One of dance music's most recognisable artists, Redlight is best known for 2012 hit ‘Get Out My Head', a single that broke the UK ‘Top 20' and peaked at #4 in the UK Dance chart. Still a firm underground favourite, he founded Lobster Boy Records, which he's been running for 10 years, putting out music from the likes of Mella Dee, Mele, MJ Cole & NYTA to name a few. Redlight has also had the pleasure remixing tracks from GoldLink, Mr Eazi and Mabel amongst others - proving his talent and scope for artistry is boundless.   A richly atmospheric electronic soundscape, Redlight stakes a late claim for ‘club track of the year' with ‘Dreamquest'.

Tags
Redlight Dreamquest Singer music
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2020

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati - The Myth

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad - Baras Baras alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The song gives you a glimpse of the budding romance between Bhumi and Karan’s character in the film which also marks their first film together.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

MUMBAI: Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad Ka Baghi, that has dropped on MX Player today.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Billen Ted drop carefree new single 'Satisfied'

MUMBAI: UK production duo Billen Ted have unveiled their new single ‘Satisfied’, out now on Black Butter.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Bismil's latest Punjabi song 'Ki kita' is a blessing in disguise

MUMBAI: After releasing original composition “Tere Bina” singer Bismil is all geared up for Punjabi song “Ki Kita” under White Hill Music, featuring Bismil, Aakanksha Sareen and Nawab Faizii. The peppy song was written by Gulsher and music is given by GoldBoy.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Punjabi single 'First Kiss breaks all records

MUMBAI: Having directed some of the top rated videos featuring Guru Randhawa like 995 million views for Gabru, 930 million views for Lahore, 545 million views for Made In India and many more

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hopes of One Direction reuniting is soaring up!

MUMBAI: The odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021 are already high, but have reportedly just improved even more... People's hopes of One Direction...read more

2
K-pop super band BTS: We hope to visit India in the future

MUMBAI: The K-pop super band BTS comprises seven performers, and they say the absence of even one member feels huge for the rest of the band. Many...read more

3
Guru Randhawa, Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal feature in this promotional track sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill

MUMBAI: While both Guru Randhawa and Badshah are game changers in the Punjabi pop music scene, it is for the very first time that Guru Randhawa...read more

4
Rizzle goes big with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle, the fastest-growing short videos app, has become the talk of the town with its groundbreaking venture, Rizzle Series - short...read more

5
Dhruv Kanungo: I decided to stop ignoring the voice within, and start doing what I loved i.e ‘writing stories’

Dhruv Kanungo, singer Arjun Kanungo’s first cousin recently penned down the story of Arjun’s single Waada Hai. He quit practicing law two years ago...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group