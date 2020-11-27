For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2020 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa, Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal feature in this promotional track sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill

MUMBAI: While both Guru Randhawa and Badshah are game changers in the Punjabi pop music scene, it is for the very first time that Guru Randhawa features in a track that isn't written, composed or sung by him. Instead, he now steps in for this special song composed and written by close friend Badshah.

'Heelein Toot Gayi', is a peppy dance track with vocals by Badshah and Aastha Gill. The fun, stylized video with exciting looks and concept features Guru Randhawa, Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in what can only be described as the ultimate party anthem this wedding season.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, "This song is everything you need for a promotional track that has a potential to become instant hit. Guru Randhawa raps to Badshah's tune and he is accompanied by Kiara and Aditya, that coupled with great music and a fun music video truly makes this a gem of a party song."

Shares popular singer-rapper Badshah, “Heelein Toot Gayi is an up-tempo, peppy song for the wedding season. I’ve known Guru for the last 10 years and admire him. I’m a fan of his and I’m proud of him. We have been trying to collaborate and this is how it started. I am really happy that he is featuring in my song, with my vocals. Fingers crossed; very soon we two will collaborate for a song."

Echoing the sentiment adds Guru Randhawa, "This is the first time I am featuring in a song that I have neither sung, written or composed. It is Badshah bhai's track that I immediately liked when I heard it. This track will catch on to the girls, especially at weddings. The entire shoot was fun with Kiara and Aditya Seal. Thanks to T-Series and Bhushan sir, I am, for the first time, featuring in a song which will be different for my audience and they will see me grooving to different lyrics by badboyshah!"

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment’s Indoo Ki Jawani's promotional song 'Heelein Toot Gayi' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Bhushan Kumar Heelein Toot Gayi music
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2020

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati - The Myth

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad - Baras Baras alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The song gives you a glimpse of the budding romance between Bhumi and Karan’s character in the film which also marks their first film together.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

MUMBAI: Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad Ka Baghi, that has dropped on MX Player today.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Billen Ted drop carefree new single 'Satisfied'

MUMBAI: UK production duo Billen Ted have unveiled their new single ‘Satisfied’, out now on Black Butter.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Bismil's latest Punjabi song 'Ki kita' is a blessing in disguise

MUMBAI: After releasing original composition “Tere Bina” singer Bismil is all geared up for Punjabi song “Ki Kita” under White Hill Music, featuring Bismil, Aakanksha Sareen and Nawab Faizii. The peppy song was written by Gulsher and music is given by GoldBoy.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Punjabi single 'First Kiss breaks all records

MUMBAI: Having directed some of the top rated videos featuring Guru Randhawa like 995 million views for Gabru, 930 million views for Lahore, 545 million views for Made In India and many more

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-...read more

2
Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even...read more

3
Dhruv Kanungo: I decided to stop ignoring the voice within, and start doing what I loved i.e ‘writing stories’

Dhruv Kanungo, singer Arjun Kanungo’s first cousin recently penned down the story of Arjun’s single Waada Hai. He quit practicing law two years ago...read more

4
MTV Beats creates a party vibe like never before with 'MTV Beats House Party' with DJ Chetas

MUMBAI: While parties at clubs are the ultimate stress buster, what sets house parties apart are the joyful vibe they create, with your favourite...read more

5
Hopes of One Direction reuniting is soaring up!

MUMBAI: The odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021 are already high, but have reportedly just improved even more... People's hopes of One Direction...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group