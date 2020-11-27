For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2020 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-biblical proportions - the year has yielded some truly spectacular music. From Taylor Swift's new indie-folk sound on her surprise album, Folklore, to the first English-language drop from the global sensation BTS, musicians continued to do what they do best: filter the universal feelings of joy and pain, and the need for connection through it all, into sublime works of sound. Perhaps that's why, when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2021 Grammys on Tuesday (November 24), the list sent many fans and artists reeling.

Many were quick to point out surprising, if not altogether glaring, holes in the nominations; one headline even described the list as " a total disaster." Notably absent from Album of the Year was Fiona Apple's timely opus Fetch the Bolt Cutters, the first to receive a perfect Pitchfork rating in almost a decade, as well as anything from The Weeknd, who had a banner 2020. The Academy's selection in this category has been widely scrutinized throughout the years. In 1985, for example, Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down beat out Prince's Purple Rain; in 2000, Outkast's Stankonia lost to the O Brother, Where Art Thou ? soundtrack.

Elsewhere, Justin Bieber expressed a mix of gratitude and confusion over Changes's nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, rathan than be recognized as an R&B composition as he intended. “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music," he wrote on Instagram. "With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!"

Arguably most puzzling, and certainly the most widely publicized, was the case of The Weeknd. His chart-topping hit, "Blinding Lights," for which he won Best Video and Best R&B at the VMAs in August, was eligible, as well as his latest album, After Hours. Yet neither received a single nod, leading to speculation that the artist was intentionally snubbed over a rumored ultimatum given between performing at the Super Bowl or the awards themselves; he will headline the halftime show on February 7, just a week following the Grammys on January 31.

“The Grammys remain corrupt," The Weeknd tweeted a few hours after the nominations were announced. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.” In a subsequent tweet shared on Wednesday (November 25), he alluded to talks of a performance on the award show stage, writing, "Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you're not invited!"

The backlash to the nominations arrived on the tail end of a particularly rocky year for the Recording Academy. In January, its former president and CEO Deborah Dugan, was placed on administrative leave five months after taking over for Neil Portnow in August 2019, and 10 days ahead of the 2020 Grammys; in March, she was fired. In her place, Recording Academy Chair Harvey Mason, Jr., became interim CEO on a volunteer basis, but the search for a new head was slowed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a statement following the release of the list, Mason responded to The Weeknd's criticism.

"We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration," he wrote in a statement shared with Variety. He also addressed the rumor of the Super Bowl ultimatum, adding, "To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before the Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All Grammy nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all."

In an interview with Pitchfork published the following day, Mason also responded to Bieber's qualms. "We always want to respect the artist’s wishes. Art’s a funny thing because it’s so subjective, and at the Academy our goal is to honor excellence," he said. "If he felt that was that type of a record, then, you know… I’ll just leave it at that. We try really hard to make sure people’s art is respected and evaluated in the right category."
Though the nominations have left many scratching their heads, there is also a lot to celebrate. This will be the first Grammys since the word "urban" was dropped from many category titles, following widespread criticism for its lack of diversity and call-outs from artists for the term's racialized connotations. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion's star continues to rise in spite of the traumatic assault she suffered earlier this year, earning a nomination for Best New Artist. And leading the nominations, Beyoncé became the most-nominated female artist in the award ceremony's history with 62 overall.

Tags
Justin Bieber The Weeknd Grammy Award Beyonce
Related news
News | 26 Nov 2020

Cardi B's latest clapback? Wiz Khalifa pitting "successful women against each other."

MUMBAI: Fresh off her history-making American Music Awards win, Cardi B is not letting anyone bring her down. The "WAP" rapper shut down a feud-in-the-making when Wiz Khalifa seemed to start beef with Cardi and Nicki Minaj.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2020

Justin Bieber feels "Weird" about his 2021 Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber isn't too comfortable with one of his 2021 Grammy nominations in particular.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2020

You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency; quoted The Weeknd to the Grammys

MUMBAI: The Weeknd has a word or two about getting snubbed by the Grammys. The biggest shocker of the 2021 Grammy nominations that were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, was the complete absence of The Weeknd and his massive album, After Hours. Clearly, the artist himself was not pleased.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Complete list of Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations

MUMBAI: The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma had one fiery performance at the 2020 American Music Award

MUMBAI: The 2020 American Music Awards are still going strong!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even...read more

2
Dhruv Kanungo: I decided to stop ignoring the voice within, and start doing what I loved i.e ‘writing stories’

Dhruv Kanungo, singer Arjun Kanungo’s first cousin recently penned down the story of Arjun’s single Waada Hai. He quit practicing law two years ago...read more

3
MTV Beats creates a party vibe like never before with 'MTV Beats House Party' with DJ Chetas

MUMBAI: While parties at clubs are the ultimate stress buster, what sets house parties apart are the joyful vibe they create, with your favourite...read more

4
Hopes of One Direction reuniting is soaring up!

MUMBAI: The odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021 are already high, but have reportedly just improved even more... People's hopes of One Direction...read more

5
Nexus Records presents 'Oh Teri' by Its Simar and Vejeeta Music

MUMBAI: Grove to the sounds of Basshall! Nexus Records presents the single Oh Teri created by the talented Vejeeta and Its Simar. The song introduces...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group