Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

In a video that she tweeted, Keys says, “I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

She then proceeds to sing a soulful rendition of the new BTS song titled “Life Goes On”. Keys is seen playing the piano as she sings the English translation of the lyrics that are originally in Korean.

In less than 12 hours, the video by Keys has been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter alone.

The official handle of BTS responded by saying it was “such a big honor”.