News |  26 Nov 2020 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Tracy Lawrence celebrates 15th Anniversary of Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert

MUMBAI: Country music star, Tracy Lawrence, wrapped his 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert yesterday and was also honored with an official day of recognition, declaring November 24th as "Tracy Lawrence Day." The honor bestowed by Governor Bill Lee and presented to Tracy by Chris Young, is a testament to Tracy's longstanding commitment to helping the homeless community of middle Tennessee and beyond thru this philanthropic endeavor. The Mission:Possible event has continued to raise vital funds for Nashville Rescue Mission in support of their tireless work providing assistance to communities that need it the most.

This year's "Tracy Lawrence Day" kicked-off with the traditional Turkey Fry in the parking lot of Nashville Rescue Mission where volunteers from around Nashville took to the fryers at 8am CT and were dropping birds until late afternoon. Following the fry, Tracy hosted a free virtual livestream benefit concert where he performed and also featured some of Country music's best including Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

Be sure to check out the special Mission:Possible online auction, which will be live thru December 1st, by visiting TurkeyFry.org for listed items and additional information.

Tracy Lawrence 15th Annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Free Benefit Concert benefit concert
