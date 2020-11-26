Rizzle goes big with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle, the fastest-growing short videos app, has become the talk of the town with its groundbreaking venture, Rizzle Series - short vertical episodic content that spans for an average of 12 minutes. The popular app has grown exponentially in the past few months and with the Rizzle Series, it is set out to make a mark in the short series space.

Rizzle Series are originally scripted or unscripted episodic video series created by Rizzlers using just their smartphones. Rizzle’s unique features aid and enable the creation of binge-worthy Rizzle Series content. With popular YouTubers and creators like Funcho, This Is Sumesh, Half Engineer, Anam Darbar, Sushma Chhikara, Angry Prash, Naveen Sharma, Humm Tumm on board, the series caters bite-sized content to all kinds of viewers. Rizzle Series boasts a multitude of short series ranging from drama, comedy, horror to thriller, romance and action, available in languages Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and more.

Padosan Ke Saath Setting, starring This Is Sumesh is a fun rom-com where a simple guy falls in love with his neighbor only to find out his feelings are reciprocated by the girl too. Loaded with hilarity and dramatic twists, the series is a hit among Rizzlers having amassed 1.4 Million views already on the platform.

Mumbai based agency No Filtr launched their highly anticipated second exclusive series on Rizzle titled Road to her Heart this Diwali. Featuring Anam Darbar and Naveen Sharma, this series has gathered nearly 700k+ views on Rizzle within a matter of days. This follows the successful launch of Aakhri Dinner last month starring Funcho and Angry Prash.

Half Engineer released his exclusive Rizzle Series - Pati Patni aur Sala last month and it has already crossed 100k views on the platform. This is another comedy series where a husband tries his best to get rid of his freeloading brother-in-law.

With nearly 380k+ views, Middle-Class Father by Nishant Chaturvedi is a heartfelt drama about an aging single dad neglected by his son and daughter-in-law. It's an emotional rollercoaster with flashbacks to the past that shows the importance of taking care of one’s parents.

Youtuber Sushma Chhikara’s Rizzle Series titled Types of Neighbours is an accurate take on your average neighbors. She portrays the hassle of dealing with different characters in one’s neighborhood with a touch of comedy. This series has garnered an impressive 200k+ views within a few weeks of its release.

Rizzle has many more exciting series on the platform that you can binge in under 12 minutes on your phones. These minute-long sketches are scripted and shot on phone - a testament to the demand and success of vertical series. With 100+ series already available on the app, Rizzle Series have already been making large strides in bringing short episodic content to your phone. Download Rizzle now to binge entertaining short series!