News |  26 Nov 2020 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Dream Wife called out Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa for "stealing" their 'So When You're Gonna' video concept

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are coming under fire over accusations that they've copied Dream Wife with their 'Prisoner' video.

Last week (Nov 20), Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa released their first-ever collaboration 'Prisoner'. The new single is a throbbing 80s inspired anthem taken from Miley's upcoming album Plastic Hearts. The duet has been praised by fans and critics alike for Miley and Dua's vocals and it's already soared to the top of streaming and download charts all around the world.

However, the music video is facing some backlash. Punk band Dream Wife have accused Miley and Dua of copying them.

Shortly after the video for 'Prisoner' came out on Friday, Dream Wife took to Instagram and Twitter to call out Dua and Miley. The band tweeted: "The new Miley vid looks familiar... those pearly LA white teeth need some grit though. rofl." alongside a set of screenshots comparing 'Prisoner' to their 'So When You're Gonna' video.

Both music videos feature scenes filmed from inside someone's mouth looking out. Dream Wife then tweeted: "There’s even an Alice look a like ....", suggesting that one of the extra's in the 'Prisoner' video looks just like their guitarist, Alice Go.

Miley and Dua haven't responded to Dream Wife but fans were quick to point out that Little Shop of Horrors features a very similar scene. Also, the 'Prisoner' music video takes inspiration from other cult films, like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jennifer's Body and The Runaways so it's possible that they didn't copy Dream Wife at all.

