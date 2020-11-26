Cardi B's latest clapback? Wiz Khalifa pitting "successful women against each other."

MUMBAI: Fresh off her history-making American Music Awards win, Cardi B is not letting anyone bring her down.

The "WAP" rapper shut down a feud-in-the-making when Wiz Khalifa seemed to start beef with Cardi and Nicki Minaj.

It started after the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Fans took to Twitter to reflect on some of the biggest snubs of the year and in Grammys history.

I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

Nicki recalled how she lost the Best New Artist trophy to Bon Iver at the 2012 Grammy Awards. The new mom said, "Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation," she wrote. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver."

Wiz chimed in to say he knows "how it feels" to be overlooked by the Recording Academy. A fan responded on Twitter, "cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s--t bout music." Wiz weighed in: "Most self made artists have this problem," which Twitter users took to mean that Cardi B isn't self made.

She has one win and eight noms under her belt, while Nicki has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards but has yet to win.

After Wiz seemed to throw shade her way, Cardi exposed the artist by sharing screenshots of apparent DMs from Wiz from 2016.

"They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it," she wrote. The DM showed him encouraging a younger Cardi by saying "Keep your light shining" and "Don't stray away from the things that are important to you."

Cardi put the hammer down and tweeted the most epic comeback. She said she doesn't understand why people "entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other," adding, "Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom."

Wiz backed down right away. He told Cardi, "Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well."

When someone called him out for his "switch up after you JUST said that she wasn't self made," the 33-year-old rapper retorted, "Never said that. They both work very hard." He later added, "I just don't want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason."

You heard him—nothing to see here, folks. Beef squashed. War averted.