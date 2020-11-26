Aastha Gill releases song 'Crazy Lady'

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has unveiled a song that tells people to love themselves and pay no heed to the those who shame them for being crazy.
Titled "Crazy lady", the number is composed by Charan and Kanika and penned by the duo along with Aastha. The song is supported by a video that is vibrant and high on fashion. It talks of the singer's determination to remain insane.
"The birth of this song comes from my journey of learning to love myself. I hope it acts as a catalyst of change and enables people to embrace their crazy side. This song is about celebrating eccentricity and it would be awesome if we moved into 2021 with this spirit," said Aastha.
The singer is known for songs such as "Buzz", "DJ waley babu" and "Kamariya".
(Source: IANS)
