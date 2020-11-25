"We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes": Asees Kaur

MUMBAI: After releasing “Baat Nahi Karni” which portrays a feeling a giving up on love, singer Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel are back with a complete opposite yet another beautiful love ballad “Aaja Ve”.
“Aaja Ve” is a super romantic track, the video also features Asees and Goldie exploring a journey of love but with some challenges. Written and composed by Goldie. “The song came naturally when we met to dub some other song. Hamesha ek gaane ke saath dusra gaana banta hi hai!”
The "Jaan Ban Gaye" singer revealed Goldie Sohel and her have been working on some songs amid the lockdown. Their lockdown started with the release of “Baat Nahi Karni” and now “Aaja Ve”, the feeling of conveying your love through eyes. “We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes. It is always so much fun working with him”, shared Asees.
Watch here:
2020 was a rough patch for many but as for her, she had an incredible year. “I had back to back releases with various labels like T-series, VYRL Originals, DMF and TM Music. I’ve tried various genres and singing styles. Thankfully all the songs got so much love and my social media has been flooding with so much love from all over the world”.
In 5 years, “ve maahi” singer sees herself singing the kind songs which are close to her heart, releasing more music, touring the world and doing concerts.
Further, on her upcoming projects, she has a new song coming up on Tips music which will be out by the end of November. There are also a few more singles lined up and, some film songs too. All the movies have been pushed due to corona.
Stay Tuned!
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: Singer Aishwarya Bhandari is quite taken aback at the response she is getting for her debut Bollywood track ‘Ladki Dramebaaz Hai’ from the...read more
MUMBAI: Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, recently made her debut in the world of Punjabi music videos with Mashallah sung by...read more
MUMBAI: When Indian Idol 12 premieres soon, contestant Yuvraj Medhe from Maharashtra will be of special interest to many viewers. It has come to...read more
MUMBAI: Following episodes with Arlo Parks and Daniel Avery, the next guest on Dummy's 'The 10 Best' podcast is a producer who has undeniably shaped...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has started shooting for her next project, although she is not yet revealing its title to fans. Dhvani posted her...read more