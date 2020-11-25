"We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes": Asees Kaur

MUMBAI: After releasing “Baat Nahi Karni” which portrays a feeling a giving up on love, singer Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel are back with a complete opposite yet another beautiful love ballad “Aaja Ve”.

“Aaja Ve” is a super romantic track, the video also features Asees and Goldie exploring a journey of love but with some challenges. Written and composed by Goldie. “The song came naturally when we met to dub some other song. Hamesha ek gaane ke saath dusra gaana banta hi hai!”

The "Jaan Ban Gaye" singer revealed Goldie Sohel and her have been working on some songs amid the lockdown. Their lockdown started with the release of “Baat Nahi Karni” and now “Aaja Ve”, the feeling of conveying your love through eyes. “We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes. It is always so much fun working with him”, shared Asees.

Watch here:

2020 was a rough patch for many but as for her, she had an incredible year. “I had back to back releases with various labels like T-series, VYRL Originals, DMF and TM Music. I’ve tried various genres and singing styles. Thankfully all the songs got so much love and my social media has been flooding with so much love from all over the world”.

In 5 years, “ve maahi” singer sees herself singing the kind songs which are close to her heart, releasing more music, touring the world and doing concerts.

Further, on her upcoming projects, she has a new song coming up on Tips music which will be out by the end of November. There are also a few more singles lined up and, some film songs too. All the movies have been pushed due to corona.

Stay Tuned!