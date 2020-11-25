Tracy Lawrence celebrates 15th annual mission:Possible Turkey Fry with free virtual livestream benefit concert

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has been making an immense impact for the homeless community of Nashville and beyond for the past 15 years with his landmark charity event, the Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. This year has provided a set of unique challenges that has halted many events and forced us all to pivot in a time of adversity. However, as they say, the show must go on and Tracy is celebrating the 15th Annual event by livestreaming this year's benefit concert for FREE featuring special performances from Tracy Lawrence, Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

Tracy's contributions and unwavering dedication to his Mission:Possible event has provided meals and much needed financial support to the homeless annually for 15 years. In honor of his continued commitment to his philanthropic efforts in and around Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Today, November 24, as Tracy Lawrence Day.

15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert Livestream

Date: Tuesday, November 24th, 2020

Time: 7:00pm CT

Catch the livestream concert, including special event bundle packages, at TurkeyFry.org

Supporters can also make donations through the event's dedicated website to help aid Mission:Possible and Nashville Rescue Mission as they continue their vital work feeding the homeless. Also, be sure to check out the special online auction (available thru December 1st) by visiting TurkeyFry.org for listed items and additional information.

*All Mission:Possible events closely follow all COVID safety guidelines per Health Department protocol.