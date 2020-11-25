Tracy Lawrence celebrates 15th annual mission:Possible Turkey Fry with free virtual livestream benefit concert

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has been making an immense impact for the homeless community of Nashville and beyond for the past 15 years with his landmark charity event, the Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. This year has provided a set of unique challenges that has halted many events and forced us all to pivot in a time of adversity. However, as they say, the show must go on and Tracy is celebrating the 15th Annual event by livestreaming this year's benefit concert for FREE featuring special performances from Tracy Lawrence, Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.
Tracy's contributions and unwavering dedication to his Mission:Possible event has provided meals and much needed financial support to the homeless annually for 15 years. In honor of his continued commitment to his philanthropic efforts in and around Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Today, November 24, as Tracy Lawrence Day.
15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert Livestream
Date: Tuesday, November 24th, 2020
Time: 7:00pm CT
Catch the livestream concert, including special event bundle packages, at TurkeyFry.org
Supporters can also make donations through the event's dedicated website to help aid Mission:Possible and Nashville Rescue Mission as they continue their vital work feeding the homeless. Also, be sure to check out the special online auction (available thru December 1st) by visiting TurkeyFry.org for listed items and additional information.
*All Mission:Possible events closely follow all COVID safety guidelines per Health Department protocol.
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift gave her fans the ultimate surprise on Tuesday, Nov. 24 when she announced the trailer for her new film...read more
MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix) follows the young pop singer as he tours the world in 2019, considers the aspirational path that got him...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12's judge Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish ceremony, has resumed work with the...read more
MUMBAI: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card her husband, hip-hop star Kanye West, once wrote for her became the...read more
MUMBAI: Dehradun-based pop artist Karan Nawani has released the music video for his latest single, “Mera Dil.” Filmed in the lush locales of...read more