For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Nov 2020 18:56 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift is releasing an intimate concert film for Disney+

MUMBAI: Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift gave her fans the ultimate surprise on Tuesday, Nov. 24 when she announced the trailer for her new film folklore: the long pond studio sessions. The best part? Viewers won't have to wait long to see the project because it drops Wednesday, Nov. 25 at midnight PST on Disney+.

"Well it's 11/24," the 30-year-old singer explained on Instagram, "and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement."

The film provides Swifties with "an intimate concert" of her eighth studio album, held at Aaron Dessner's Long Pond studio in Hudson Valley, New York.

"So folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," Swift said in a video posted to Instagram Stories. "But, we got together at Long Pond studios and, for the very first time, got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by [Bon Iver's] Justin Vernon, and it was filmed by Disney+."

The 10-time Grammy winner then said she couldn't wait for followers to see the film. "It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with," Swift added, "and I really hope you enjoy it."

Created amid the global coronavirus pandemic, folklore, according to Swift, is "an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it's a product of isolation."

"This could have been a time where I absolutely lost my mind," she told Dessner in the sneak peek, "and instead I think, you know, this album was, like, a real flotation device for both of us."

Throughout the nearly two-minute teaser, fans saw Swift sing her hits, like "cardigan" and "august." At one point, Antonoff also told the artist he's "never worked on an album like this."
"I was so glad that we did," Swift replied, "because it turned out that everybody needed a good cry, as well as us."

Watch the trailer for the film above and get ready to watch the movie in just a few hours!

Fans can also find out if Swift's folklore is up for any awards at the 2021 Grammys when nominations are announced later today.

Tags
Taylor Swift Singer music folklore
Related news
News | 25 Nov 2020

"We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes": Asees Kaur

MUMBAI: After releasing “Baat Nahi Karni” which portrays a feeling a giving up on love, singer Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel are back with a complete opposite yet another beautiful love ballad “Aaja Ve”.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Karan Nawani releases 'Mera Dil,' A vibrant new track celebrating love

MUMBAI: Dehradun-based pop artist Karan Nawani has released the music video for his latest single, “Mera Dil.” Filmed in the lush locales of Mussoorie, the music video invokes the nostalgia of a getaway as well as the endorphin rush of discovery that accompanies falling in love.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Neha Kakkar to return to work after marriage

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12's judge Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish ceremony, has resumed work with the singing reality show.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Andrew Pololos dazzles in new single, 'Control' featuring JT Soul

MUMBAI: Crafting an ode to the dancefloor, Montreal-based Andrew Pololos delivers the lead single off his forthcoming 2021 album, Until We Dance. Oozing with sultry vocals and sizzling deep house sensibilities, ‘Control’ ft.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Tracy Lawrence celebrates 15th annual mission:Possible Turkey Fry with free virtual livestream benefit concert

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has been making an immense impact for the homeless community of Nashville and beyond for the past 15 years with his landmark charity event, the Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

top# 5 articles

1
Review on Netflix documentary 'Shawn Mendes: In Wonder'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix) follows the young pop singer as he tours the world in 2019, considers the aspirational path that got him...read more

2
Neha Kakkar to return to work after marriage

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12's judge Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish ceremony, has resumed work with the...read more

3
When Kanye West's birthday card to Kim Kardashian inspired his music

MUMBAI: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card her husband, hip-hop star Kanye West, once wrote for her became the...read more

4
Karan Nawani releases 'Mera Dil,' A vibrant new track celebrating love

MUMBAI: Dehradun-based pop artist Karan Nawani has released the music video for his latest single, “Mera Dil.” Filmed in the lush locales of...read more

5
Divya Khosla Kumar returns with Jaani & B Praak's latest music video Besharam Bewaffa

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein, Divya Khosla Kumar returns with Jaani & B Praak's latest music video...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group