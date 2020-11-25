Neha Kakkar to return to work after marriage

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12's judge Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish ceremony, has resumed work with the singing reality show. The popular singer in the virtual press conference of the reality TV show talked about how it feels to be back to work after marriage.
"No doubt my life was already very beautiful. I am really thankful to God and not just God, all the people who I have met in life, especially the people associated with Indian Idol. All the people present in the press conference are also a part of my journey. All these people play an important part in my success. You people have given me lots of love and support. So, my life was already beautiful earlier and now it has become more beautiful. I think life becomes more beautiful when your partner is a beautiful human being and supportive and understanding which Rohu (Rahanpreet Singh) is. I am very happy and I hope Mata Rani and Waheguru keeps us always happy together," said Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh flew to Dubai for their honeymoon and recently returned to India.
The couple got married on October 24 in Delhi.
