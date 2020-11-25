Karan Nawani releases 'Mera Dil,' A vibrant new track celebrating love

MUMBAI: Dehradun-based pop artist Karan Nawani has released the music video for his latest single, “Mera Dil.” Filmed in the lush locales of Mussoorie, the music video invokes the nostalgia of a getaway as well as the endorphin rush of discovery that accompanies falling in love. Born out of a midnight melody, ‘Mera Dil’ is a vibrant hip-hop-influenced composition that leans into Nawani’s pop prowess. Featuring a sparkling horn riff as well as lyricism embedded with charming storytelling, this song is bound to become a staple on many playlists.

Watch the music video for ‘Mera Dil’ here:

Karan’s music video is part of YouTube’s Foundry Program, a global development program for independent artists. The qualifiers of this program in its previous editions include Grammy winner Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, Gunna and many more. The song filmed across a 4-day schedule in the iconic hill station of Mussoorie, the music video for ‘Mera Dil’ pans over storied sceneries inundated in pops of color. Whether it’s the outfits donned by Nawani and his best friend or the landscapes they capture in their sunset polaroid’s, the town comes alive in a series of vibrant hues. The music video encapsulates the easiness and comfort shared between two people who trust each other while they go from one adventure to the next. As the couple explores the streets of Mussoorie, they miss no photo-op either, saving memories for later as they capture the now.

Says Karan Nawani,“ ‘Mera Dil’ is about love, but it’s a song of ease and comfort too. The vibe of the track is laid-back and chill, much like how it is when you love and trust someone. It’s a blissful take on the experience of falling in love or secretly crushing on your best friend. Viewers can take away their own interpretation. I hope you all love ‘Mera Dil.’ just as much as I do and want to thank Qyuki for believing in this track just as much as me.”

Written, produced and performed by Nawani, ‘Mera Dil’ is a feel-good track that relays the everyday rushes of love. From the familiarity of hanging out with a confidante to the breathtaking brushes of electric connection that ensues as two people accept each other, ‘Mera Dil’ is as much a celebration of friendship as it is of love. The track marks Nawani’s second release of 2020, following in the footsteps of the serene acoustic-pop track “Dekho Na.” With ‘Mera Dil’ releasing to widespread appreciation and praise, the pop artist just might have another release lined up in the barracks before the end of the year.