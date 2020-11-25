For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Nov 2020 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Divya Khosla Kumar returns with Jaani & B Praak's latest music video Besharam Bewaffa

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein, Divya Khosla Kumar returns with Jaani & B Praak's latest music video Besharam Bewaffa

Strap: The reach of Divya's last few music videos has made her a star on the block, courtesy of the incredible audience connect. With Besharam Bewaffa, she's all set for a hat trick!

Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaad Piya Ki took the nation by storm last year upon its release. The track, sung beautifully by Neha Kakkar, turned out to one of the biggest chartbusters of 2019. Not just that, the kind of digital imprints on the song made Divya a household name since it has garnered more than 370M views across youtube and counting! After almost a year, her second single Teri Aankhon Mein released, which had her playing to the gallery once again, albeit in a different way. The latest track too worked its magic on the audience and is standing tall with over 125M views across youtube.

Not many get to enjoy the supreme success that Divya has been enjoying in the last one year. Her songs have worked wonders but brand Divya has been catapulted into the A-league of sorts. Along with millions of views that her music videos are clocking, what has been clicking for the lovely lady is the way the audiences are finding her characters so relatable. With both Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein essentially being youth centric songs, fans have connected with Divya in a huge way. The emotions, the pangs, the angst essayed beautifully on screen by her has been loved and applauded by all.

With Besharam Bewaffa, her next track that releases a week from now, she is all set to surprise her fans once more. The heartbreak song will instantly make all fans reconnect with the actress in a way like never before. Jaani and B Praak are back with yet another musical gem after the blockbuster Pachtaoge and Divya plays the role of a young girl yearning for true love given the circumstances she is put in. The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial will also be the Satyameva Jayate 2 star's first sad and melancholic number. Intense and power packed, Besharam Bewaffa is starkly different from her other songs and we can certainly expect top notch acting from the gorgeous diva in this number. The first look poster of the song has already created a huge stir among the viewers and with Divya leading from the front, our pretty woman is all set for a hat trick!
Besharam Bewaffa is all set to release on 30th November 2020!

Tags
Yaad Piya Ki Teri Aankhon Mein Divya Khosla Kumar Jaani B Praak Besharam Bewaffa
Related news
News | 20 Oct 2020

Fans can't get enough of Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Teri Aankhon Mein'!

MUMBAI: As T-Series' recent single 'Teri Aankhon Mein' crossed over 53 million views on YouTube, the musical is all set to break records.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2020

'Teri Aankhon Mein' feat Divya Khosla Kumar sung by Darshan Rawal & Neha Kakkar – the perfect Navratri song!

MUMBAI: Celebrate this Navratri with T-Series’ Teri Aankhon Mein feat Divya Khosla Kumar in the voices of Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2020

B Praak's 'Dil Tod Ke' crosses 200 million plus views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer B Praak's song 'Dil Tod Ke' has crosses 200 Million views on YouTube. The track, presented by T-Series, is a song full of pain found after loving someone and being left with an unrequitted love story.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2020

Divya Khosla Kumar Wows with her looks and performance in Teri Aankhon Mein

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar all set to make you fall in love with ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval collaborate on a love song

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have collaborated on a new love song, titled Teri aankhon mein. The duet will feature Pearl V Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar and Rohit Suchanti.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

top# 5 articles

1
Complete list of Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations

MUMBAI: The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair...read more

2
REZZ reveals atmospheric music video for 'Orbit'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Canadian DJ and producer REZZ shares the music video for her latest single, ‘Orbit’. Directed by 3D visual artist Joe Karava, the...read more

3
Andrew Pololos dazzles in new single, 'Control' featuring JT Soul

MUMBAI: Crafting an ode to the dancefloor, Montreal-based Andrew Pololos delivers the lead single off his forthcoming 2021 album, Until We Dance....read more

4
4 AM- Life, Love & the World through a 17-year-old's eyes

MUMBAI: Kiara Chettri’s tryst with music started early in her life or one can say early enough, as she released her first single You’ll See at the...read more

5
Jason Derulo feels happy to share his wealth

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo says sharing his wealth with other people gives him happiness. So, when his song "Savage love" topped music charts, he...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group