MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein, Divya Khosla Kumar returns with Jaani & B Praak's latest music video Besharam Bewaffa

Strap: The reach of Divya's last few music videos has made her a star on the block, courtesy of the incredible audience connect. With Besharam Bewaffa, she's all set for a hat trick!

Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaad Piya Ki took the nation by storm last year upon its release. The track, sung beautifully by Neha Kakkar, turned out to one of the biggest chartbusters of 2019. Not just that, the kind of digital imprints on the song made Divya a household name since it has garnered more than 370M views across youtube and counting! After almost a year, her second single Teri Aankhon Mein released, which had her playing to the gallery once again, albeit in a different way. The latest track too worked its magic on the audience and is standing tall with over 125M views across youtube.

Not many get to enjoy the supreme success that Divya has been enjoying in the last one year. Her songs have worked wonders but brand Divya has been catapulted into the A-league of sorts. Along with millions of views that her music videos are clocking, what has been clicking for the lovely lady is the way the audiences are finding her characters so relatable. With both Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein essentially being youth centric songs, fans have connected with Divya in a huge way. The emotions, the pangs, the angst essayed beautifully on screen by her has been loved and applauded by all.

With Besharam Bewaffa, her next track that releases a week from now, she is all set to surprise her fans once more. The heartbreak song will instantly make all fans reconnect with the actress in a way like never before. Jaani and B Praak are back with yet another musical gem after the blockbuster Pachtaoge and Divya plays the role of a young girl yearning for true love given the circumstances she is put in. The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial will also be the Satyameva Jayate 2 star's first sad and melancholic number. Intense and power packed, Besharam Bewaffa is starkly different from her other songs and we can certainly expect top notch acting from the gorgeous diva in this number. The first look poster of the song has already created a huge stir among the viewers and with Divya leading from the front, our pretty woman is all set for a hat trick!

Besharam Bewaffa is all set to release on 30th November 2020!