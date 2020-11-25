For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Nov 2020 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Andrew Pololos dazzles in new single, 'Control' featuring JT Soul

MUMBAI: Crafting an ode to the dancefloor, Montreal-based Andrew Pololos delivers the lead single off his forthcoming 2021 album, Until We Dance. Oozing with sultry vocals and sizzling deep house sensibilities, ‘Control’ ft. JT Soul provides a glimpse into what’s to come from the bubbling producer’s upcoming venture. Out now via Kookoo Records, ‘Control’ ft. JT Soul is available across all digital streaming platforms.

Opening with a subtle melody, JT Soul’s enticing vocals flood the soundscape as the track quickly morphs into a heavy house beat. Pololos’ production shines throughout the track with a layering of groovy synths and a rolling bassline. Designed with the dancefloor in mind, ‘Control’ has an infectious melody that is sure to resonate with listeners across the dance music space.

STREAM: ANDREW POLOLOS - ‘RUNNING’ FT. ANDRIA PIPERNI

"I’m really excited to unveil the new album! It features many talented vocalists from around the globe; including JT Soul, who really nailed the mysterious and alluring vibe on this one. I was looking for someone for about a year to mesh well with the Clapton Stratocaster and heavy bass line. It only took him about an hour to write the lyrics!" -Andrew Pololos

Montreal-based DJ/Producer Andrew Pololos has cultivated local and global attention as a powerhouse DJ during the past decade. With over 1000 worldwide events under his belt across countries like Australia, the Caribbean, Croatia, Greece, Hong Kong, and Mexico, his musical prowess is certainly no secret. Additionally, Pololos has an established residency for The Yacht Week Worldwide. As he continues to captivate audiences across the globe, Pololos has also been expanding his discography, with his groovy and compelling signature sound garnering thousands of streams across platforms. Preparing for a significant moment in his career, Pololos has been working tirelessly to craft his forthcoming debut album.

‘Control’ feat. JT Soul provides a tantalizing glimpse into what the budding producer has in store for his debut album. Gearing up for the release of his biggest project to-date, Andrew Pololos prepares to dazzle the world with his intransigent take on house music.

Tags
Andrew Pololos Control JT Soul music
Related news
News | 25 Nov 2020

"We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes": Asees Kaur

MUMBAI: After releasing “Baat Nahi Karni” which portrays a feeling a giving up on love, singer Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel are back with a complete opposite yet another beautiful love ballad “Aaja Ve”.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Taylor Swift is releasing an intimate concert film for Disney+

MUMBAI: Are you ready for it?

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Karan Nawani releases 'Mera Dil,' A vibrant new track celebrating love

MUMBAI: Dehradun-based pop artist Karan Nawani has released the music video for his latest single, “Mera Dil.” Filmed in the lush locales of Mussoorie, the music video invokes the nostalgia of a getaway as well as the endorphin rush of discovery that accompanies falling in love.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Review on Netflix documentary 'Shawn Mendes: In Wonder'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix) follows the young pop singer as he tours the world in 2019, considers the aspirational path that got him here, and confronts his issues with anxiety as he creates his fourth album.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Complete list of Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations

MUMBAI: The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

top# 5 articles

1
4 AM- Life, Love & the World through a 17-year-old's eyes

MUMBAI: Kiara Chettri’s tryst with music started early in her life or one can say early enough, as she released her first single You’ll See at the...read more

2
Jason Derulo feels happy to share his wealth

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo says sharing his wealth with other people gives him happiness. So, when his song "Savage love" topped music charts, he...read more

3
"We like to experiment with different genres, feelings and soundscapes": Asees Kaur

MUMBAI: After releasing “Baat Nahi Karni” which portrays a feeling a giving up on love, singer Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel are back with a complete...read more

4
It's always a pleasure to see your name on the silver screen: 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai' singer Aishwarya Bhandari

MUMBAI: Singer Aishwarya Bhandari is quite taken aback at the response she is getting for her debut Bollywood track ‘Ladki Dramebaaz Hai’ from the...read more

5
Isabelle Kaif is very professional: Punjabi singer Deep Money

MUMBAI: Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, recently made her debut in the world of Punjabi music videos with Mashallah sung by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group