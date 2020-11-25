For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Nov 2020 18:13

4 AM- Life, Love & the World through a 17-year-old's eyes

MUMBAI: Kiara Chettri’s tryst with music started early in her life or one can say early enough, as she released her first single You’ll See at the tender age of 15, back in 2019.

All of 17, she’s got 6 singles to her name already, streaming across leading platforms and as of November 2020, a full length album to boot. And she hasn’t even completed her schooling as yet!

Inspired by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Little Mix & Lauv among others such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande (whose styles she admires), Kiara sees pop music as a natural fit for her expression. She seeks to inspire her listeners with her sonic musings, which range in the vicinity of pop, alt rock, electric pop and acoustic.

Kiara’s multi-layered debut album titled 4 am, explores the themes of hope, confusion, despair, fear, aspirations, young love, dreams of the future and even betrayal among other subjects, in a collection of 10 songs. While a few tracks of the album were released previously as singles, the remaining were released all together in November 2020, concluding the album project.
The title of the album comes from the young singer’s favourite time to write music — in the wee hours at 4 am; which is not just a title of the album but also a song in the album that looks at bitter-sweet conversations with self.
Click here for a detailed Note, Artwork + Pictures - Dropbox.com/ 4 am - TBB

Highlights:
• Kiara often does well populated live sessions on instagram and has even packed in a live concert at the prestigious EEMAX Global Awards organised by EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) in 2019.
• Her previous releases have brought her a place in sought after playlists such as Women of Indie India, Rolling Stone - Hitlist spl curated by Ehsaan Noorani, Radar India and Boxout.fm‘s 100% Indian Alternative - Best of 2020 among others.

