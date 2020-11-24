Tips music drops a new Gujrati song 'Gajiyo' perfect for the wedding season

MUMBAI: 'Gajiyo' encapsulates the emotions of happiness and excitement of a wedding in the most beautiful way.
The song not only comes with beautiful lyrics and music, it definitely gives you the purest vibes of Indian weddings.
The forte of Tips Music, apart from selecting the right kind of music, lies in music promotion. They have been the trendsetter as they have always stayed a step ahead of the industry.
Kumar Taurani says “At Tips, we aim to present the best to our audience. We have always been powered by innovation and will continue to do so”
Priya Saraiya says “Gajiyo has been my favorite Kutchi Song and I love the traditional dhol beat of it. It's a humble attempt of introducing our folk songs with a new flavor to this generation. It was amazing to record with Ash King his unique voice has added a cool vibe to the song. And of course, the beautiful melody by Parth Bharat Thakkar keeps the song rooted yet fun"
Parth Bharat Thakkar "Can’t wait to see people grooving on Gajiyo this wedding season! I had a great time creating this one with Priya Saraiya and Ash King! Kudos to Kumar ji, Girish, and Tips music for producing and promoting regional music so well"
