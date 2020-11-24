For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Nov 2020 15:43 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Life is so short, it should only be filled with love: Harish Moyal on his romantic number 'Mana Sakda Hai'

MUMBAI: Indian Idol fame Harish Moyal unleashed a soulful rendition for all young lovers “Mana Sakda Hai”, featuring screen stars Ashnoor Kaur and Randeep Rai, paired for the first time for the track which has been shot in the exotic locations in Dubai.

The song was composed by Ramji Gulati and written by Akkhuur and Mooddy.

'Mana Sakda Hai' conveys the message of fixing relationships as soon as they are in a bad shape. While we wait for our dear ones to come back to us, we constantly lose on time and even might lose them. The more you hold onto your resentment, the more you’ll suffocate. “So, whether it’s your girlfriend, wife, friend or even a relative, you shouldn’t wait to mend terms with them. Life is so short, that it should only be filled with love”, said the singer.

Ashnoor and Randeep made it big with their amazing presence. They have portrayed the true emotions of the song. “I’d like to thank the TM Music team which has put in great efforts to make it all work out. It was great working with Ramji Gulati again and Akkuur and Moody who have done incredible work”, expressed Harish.

Looking forward to 2021, “Mere Saiyaan” singer stated according to a survey in 2021 a very big disease will come in front of the world and that disease’s name is ‘Depression’. Being a singer and a musician, he has a responsibility to give something to his audience so they can protect themselves. So, he is creating some inspiring and motivational songs for them and he hopes through his music they will save themselves from this disease.

The singer has a pipe line of songs to be released soon. “I am very passionate about collaborations and very soon you will see some amazing music coming out”, he concluded.

