It's always a pleasure to see your name on the silver screen: 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai' singer Aishwarya Bhandari

MUMBAI: Singer Aishwarya Bhandari is quite taken aback at the response she is getting for her debut Bollywood track ‘Ladki Dramebaaz Hai’ from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Singing this particular track along with other singers Mohsin Shaikh, Jyotica Tangri, Mellow D; Aishwarya narrates her experience.

“It’s always a pleasure to see your name on the silver screen and while we record a song we actually don’t know how the song is going to turn out because we just sing our part and get done with it, also it’s nice that so many talented people are a part of it,” shared Aishwarya.

She further added, “I have been listening to songs composed by Javed Mohsin, pal from jalebi is my favorite. They have been doing some great music whether it’s romantic or a party dancing number. They are full-fledged composers and can take care of a film in a 360degree manner and I am proud that my first song is with them.”

Well Aishwarya revealed she has many projects lined up.

“I have been working on a mehendi song for all the brides to be and I hope they will love it and as I perform at a lot of weddings, so now I am looking forward to the coming season,” she added.