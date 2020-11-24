Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has started shooting for her next project, although she is not yet revealing its title to fans.
Dhvani posted her photo on Instagram and Twitter, where she is seen sitting in front of a table with make-up products in front of her.
"Another one! #Day," she captioned it.
The project seems to be a collaboration with model Ansh Duggal, who took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Dhvani.
"We coming!" he wrote.
Meanwhile, Dhvani thanked her fans after "Baby girl", her duet with singer Guru Randhawa, crossed 150 million views on YouTube.
The two artistes had shot for the song's video in Goa in September amidst the pandemic.
"Throughout the lockdown, the one thing that many of us missed was getting out of the confines of our homes. So, shooting for 'Baby girl' in Goa after five months was a heavenly experience," Dhvani had said earlier
(Source: IANS)
