Carrie Underwood teams up with John Legend for Christmas "Hallelujah"

MUMBAI: Carrie Underwood and John Legend are ushering in the holiday season with a new Christmas song-and a music video to accompany it.

The artists teamed up for "Hallelujah," an original song off Carrie's very first Christmas album My Gift. The duo's new video for the track features John crooning over a piano in a candlelit manor, with snow falling all around. Carrie, in a silver, snowflake-inspired gown, sings beside him.

The lyrics of the new song are full of promise for the new year. After a particularly challenging 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are sure to appreciate the hopeful message.

"Ooh, let thеre be peace on earth / Let the lonely join together, let them know their worth / Ooh, let the children know," Carrie and John sing in unison. "There's a brighter day ahead, let's hold on to hope / And on the coldest evening in this December / Let us pray the spirit of love will linger."

Fans were overjoyed with the collaboration. One wrote in the YouTube comments, "This is truely [sic] a classic.. No gimmicks or too much effects.. Just two talented artists putting their amazing vocals to the forefront."

Another gushed, "Okayyyy I'm actually crying! I love this! Yalls voices together are powerful and this is now a top favorite song!"

Others noted that both John and Carrie revealed that they experienced a pregnancy loss, making the message of hope all the more powerful.

"Carrie understands what John and his wife went through because Carrie and her husband had lost a baby before," a fan noted. "So this is really beautiful that they made a beautiful song together."

In addition to original songs, Carrie's album also includes covers of Christmas hits like "Oh Come All Ye Faithful," "Mary Did You Know," "Silent Night," and "Away in a Manger."

"I didn't want to let this year stop us," the country star told Today of her decision to release a Christmas album in 2020. "To be honest, it was such a blessing for me to be able to go in and just sing these happy, positive songs in this year. It was something I needed, and hopefully people can make it a soundtrack to their Christmas this year and just be happy, put a smile on their face and celebrate the things that are good around them."