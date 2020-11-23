For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter gets 'Christmas decorations early'

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is enjoying motherhood to the fullest and she treats fans with cutest glimpses of her baby girl. The supermodel with beau and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September this year and are yet to announce her name. Currently, Gigi is in the holiday mood and festive season has been dropped in her house a month early. The model started decorating her house and rang in early Christmas for her little munchkin.

Gigi took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos with daughter and also of the Christmas decor. The baby girl's face is covered as she is in the arms of her mommy. They are seen posing at a huge garden enjoying the sweater weather. Both Gigi and her daughter have bundled up as they welcome the winter season along with the holidays. Moreover, Gigi also shared photos of her house which gives major Chrismassy and comfort feel.

The supermodel captioned her post stating, "A whole new kind of busy & tired. But she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

Meanwhile, it was reported that Gigi gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania, according to a source. The insiders also told Page Six that the birth date was September 19. Hadid and the baby's dad, pop star Zayn Malik, had been isolating on the farm since May and were more recently reportedly splitting their time between Pennsylvania and Manhattan. Hadid's mom, Yolanda, has a farm nearby.

